High Throughput Screening Market to hit US$ 16.7 billion by 2030, Says Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global High Throughput Screening Market was estimated at US$ 16.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 18.09 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the rising application in drug discovery and increased investment by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/high-throughput-screening-market/7976

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the global high throughput screening market is the growing application in drug discovery and development. The increase in overall research and development spending by biotech and pharma companies is playing an important role in the global market growth. The increasing use of high throughput screening in life science, as well as ongoing innovation in the field of drug development for life-threatening diseases, is driving up demand for high throughput screening. Furthermore, rising government initiatives and investments in drug development are fueling global market growth. The development of novel treatments for a variety of life-threatening disorders, as well as the use of open innovation techniques in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, are helping to drive market growth.

The global high throughput screening market has been analyzed from four perspectives–technology, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the global high throughput screening market is categorized into:

Cell-Based Assays

3d-Cell Culture

Ultra-High Throughput Screening

Lab-on-A-Chip Technology (Loc)

Label-Free Technology

The cell-based assays has the largest market share of the global high throughput screening market in 2021. The cell-based assays category is further subdivided into fluorometric imaging plate reader assays and reporter-based assays. The increased use of fluorometric imaging plate reader assays can be attributed to the large share of the cell-based assays segment. It is the most used method of cell-based assays because it produces visible results and can be performed with a small amount of sample. Furthermore, fluorometric imaging plate reader assays provide real-time data, sensitivity, data fidelity, and sample kinetic information, increasing the demand for fluorometric imaging plate reader assays.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global high throughput screening market is segmented in:

Drug Discovery Programs

Biochemical Screening

Chemical Biology Programs

Cell & Organ-Based Screening

The drug discovery segment dominates the global high throughput screening market with the largest market share in 2021. The increase in investment by leading players and government organizations in R&D of novel pharmaceuticals for the treatment of life-threatening disorders is a key factor driving segment expansion. Additionally, a significant number of research institutions are engaged in the process of developing new drugs, which contributes to the segment expansion. The use of HTS reduces the overall cost of drug development, hence a significant number of pharma and biotech businesses are investing in drug discovery.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global high throughput screening market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global high throughput screening market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of North America can be attributed to the region's rise in R&D with the government organization's rising initiative for drug development and discovery. Furthermore, the presence of major players and research institutes in the region contributes to regional growth.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/high-throughput-screening-market/7976

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global high throughput screening market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Hamilton Company

Axxam S.p.A.

Aurora Biomed

Corning Incorporated

Promega Corporation

Lonza, Solvias AG

Charles River Laboratories

REPROCELL Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HIGH THROUGHPUT SCREENING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Cell-based Assays Fluorometric Imaging Plate Reader Assays In-vitro studies (Pharmacophores identification in drug discovery) Clinical applications (Cardiotoxicity assays) Reporter based Assays Clinical applications (Reporter assay in biological systems analysis) In-vitro studies (Genetic reporter assays in cloning tools for live-cell work) 3D - Cell Cultures Clinical applications (Regenerative medicine) In-vitro studies (Drug discovery, molecular cell biology) Ultra-High Throughput Screening Lab-On-A-Chip Technology (LOC) Label-Free Technology

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of High Throughput Screening Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=YsWKfmy24fQUxUU7f258oAeg8n7PLSPVfctLE38B&report_id=7976&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.