The global access control as a service market was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.4%

With ACaaS all locations are connected to one server, so it enables the user to manage global security from one location. Also, the user can ensure whether their global security policy is followed, and that each location is both secure and locally compliant. Centralized operations are when you have one unified system for all different locations, even those spread across several continents.



Private Cloud Deployment Model: To grow at the highest CAGR of access control as a service market by 2027

The private cloud segment of the ACaaS market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Private cloud is a flexible and reliable framework of computing services offered over either the internet or private and internal network. Also, the services delivered over private cloud infrastructure meet all regulatory compliances and can be shared by multiple end-users. Owing to this, many medium and large-scale companies are highly investing and demanding for private cloud based ACaaS over public cloud. These factors are expected to create lucrative opportunity for private cloud based ACaaS in near future.



Residential vertical: Expected to grow at the second highest CAGR of access control as a service market by 2027

The residential vertical segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the commercial application segment is mainly attributed to the increasing theft and burglary rates are rising globally, security is becoming a major concern for individuals, residential complexes, and private residential buildings. Also, technological advancement in residential sector as smart homes are gaining traction is paying the way for ACaaS market.



Asia Pacific: To grow at highest CAGR in 2027

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the Factors such as increased focus of manufacturing firms on optimum safety and security; tight government regulations related to workplace and personnel safety; and stringent quality control standards required to be followed by companies from commercial, residential, and industrial manufacturing unit’s industries accelerate the demand of ACaaS in Asia Pacific. Also, The technological and economic advancements in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the overall demand for security systems.



The access control as a service market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Johnson Controls (Ireland), Honeywell Security (US), Thales (France), Assa Abloy AB (Sweden), and dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland) Identiv, Inc. (US), Kastle Systems (US), AMAG Technology, Inc. (US), Brivo Inc. (US), Cloudastructure Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the access control as a service market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



