The global market size for HVAC Insulation is estimated at USD 5.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022 and 2027

Pipe insulation not only offers high levels of thermal performance, but it offers excellent acoustics to reduce noise as well. Moreover, pipe insulation regulates the internal temperature of a pipe; increases the operating efficiency of heating, ventilating, cooling, plumbing; helps in the reduction of heat loss and thereby saves more energy and money; reduces the damage to equipment from exposure to fire or corrosive atmospheres; and reduces the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere.



In terms of value, mineral wool is estimated to be fastest-growing segment in HVAC Insulation market, by material type, during the forecast period.

Mineral wool such as stone wool provides thermal, acoustic, and fire protection.It is a highly effective insulating material.



Mineral wool ranges from loose material used for injected insulation of cavity walls to slabs and rolls for wall insulation and pre-formed and faced pipe sections. Stone wool is especially useful when superior fire resistance and acoustic performance are required.



In terms of value, residential is estimated to be fastest-growing segment in HVAC Insulation market, by end use, during the forecast period.

Owing to higher levels of economic growth and anticipated improvements in the quality of life over the next few years, developing countries are expected to witness see a rapid increase in residential construction demand during the forecast period.Building construction is growing due to the increase of growing population & population shift toward urban areas.



The growing infrastructure and residential construction are focusing on below-ground construction to build robust and water & moisture-proof building structures, thereby creating demand to insulate pipes in HVAC Insulation market.



North America region accounted for the second-largest share in the HVAC Insulation market by value.



North America was the second-largest HVAC insulation market, accounting for a share of over 20% in 2021.Building & construction is the largest end use industry of HVAC insulation in the region.



The HVAC insulation market in North America is witnessing a moderate growth rate owing to the maturity of the market. Rising awareness for energy efficiency is expected to drive the growth of the residential market, and the non-residential market is expected to recover from the economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Owens Corning Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain Isover (France), Rockwool International (Denmark), Knauf Group (US), and Armacell International (Luxembourg) are some of the key players in the HVAC Insulation market.



This report provides detailed segmentation of the HVAC Insulation market based on by material type, product type, by end use, and region.Based on product type, the market has been segmented into pipes and ducts.



Based on material type, the market has been segmented into mineral wool and plastic foam.Mineral wool is further segmented into glass wool and stone wool, whereas plastic foam is segmented into phenolic/PIR/PUR, elastomeric foam, PE & cross-lined PE foam.



Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into commercial, residential and industrial.



