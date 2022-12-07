Global Battery-free Wireless Sensors Market Analysis Report 2022: Innovation Culture and New Product Development to Meet Requirements in Manufacturing, Smart City Infrastructure, Retail, & Healthcare

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Opportunities for Battery-free Wireless Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing global focus on smart city development, IoT infrastructure, and the need to create an energy-efficient environment drives the need for a connected IoT network without batteries. R&D and a high influx of investments are enabling advancements in battery-free sensors that are also becoming an essential component of lowering global CO2 emissions in industrial applications for asset monitoring purposes.
The importance of data analytics in enabling independent decision-making and the growing need for remote factory environments which are completely self-sufficient are some of the key trends driving the technological advancement in battery-free sensors. As a result, the technology is gaining widespread acceptance and adoption across multiple application scenarios.
With increasing government focus on the adoption of connected IoT environments, battery-free sensors will emerge as a major energy-efficient technology driving the IoT environment.
Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study
- What are battery-free sensors? What are the trends driving the adoption of battery-free sensor technology?
- What are the application landscape of battery-less sensor technology and its applicability across different industry verticals?
- What are the influencing factors that are driving the opportunities for battery-free sensors and what is the current competitive landscape and the regional adoption scenario?
- What are the developmental strategies adopted by battery-free sensor manufacturers?
- What are the industry best practices?
- What does the IP scenario and funding analysis show?
- What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow
- The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Battery-less Sensors
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
- Key Findings
2. Technology Landscape
- Technology Snapshot and Business Models
- Technology Overview and Benefits
- Advantages: Low Cost, Eco-Friendly, Deployability, Flexibility
- Applications: Smart City, Consumer Electronics, VR, Manufacturing
- Architecture of Energy Harvesting IoT Sensor
- Trends Driving Adoption of Battery-free Sensors
- Hyperspectral Imaging for COVID-19 Diagnostics
3. R&D Strategies
- Batteryless Devices for Seamless Signal Transmission
- Battery-free Technology Based on Ubiquitous Computing
- Subharmonic Batteryless Tags for Continuous Sensing
- Battery-free Sensors for Patient Monitoring
4. Developmental Strategies
- Partnerships that Complement Expertise
- Partnerships to Scale up Production
- R&D Investments
- New Product Development
- Partner Programs
5. Implementation
- Implementation Case 1: US Air Force and Everactive, US
- Implementation Case 2: Givor High School, France and EnOcean, Germany
6. Competitor Strategy and Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Impact of Battery-free Sensors Across Industries
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Competitive Environment
- Global Opportunity Analysis
- Impact Index Indicators: Description of Criteria defining Impact Index
- Regional Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Technology Roadmap, 2022-2027
7. Patent Trend Analysis
- Global Patent Assessment
- Patent Trend Analysis
8. Global Regulations
- IoT Device- and Security-related Regulations in the US and EU
- IoT Regulations in APAC
9. Companies to Action
- Everactive, US
- Fuji Electric, Japan
- ON Semiconductor, US
- Wiliot, Israel
- EnOcean, Germany
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Regulations and Interoperability
- Growth Opportunity 2: R&D Related to Scalability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Stakeholder Alliance
11. Key Contacts
