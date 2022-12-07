Global Battery-free Wireless Sensors Market Analysis Report 2022: Innovation Culture and New Product Development to Meet Requirements in Manufacturing, Smart City Infrastructure, Retail, & Healthcare

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Opportunities for Battery-free Wireless Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing global focus on smart city development, IoT infrastructure, and the need to create an energy-efficient environment drives the need for a connected IoT network without batteries. R&D and a high influx of investments are enabling advancements in battery-free sensors that are also becoming an essential component of lowering global CO2 emissions in industrial applications for asset monitoring purposes.

The importance of data analytics in enabling independent decision-making and the growing need for remote factory environments which are completely self-sufficient are some of the key trends driving the technological advancement in battery-free sensors. As a result, the technology is gaining widespread acceptance and adoption across multiple application scenarios.

With increasing government focus on the adoption of connected IoT environments, battery-free sensors will emerge as a major energy-efficient technology driving the IoT environment.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study

  • What are battery-free sensors? What are the trends driving the adoption of battery-free sensor technology?
  • What are the application landscape of battery-less sensor technology and its applicability across different industry verticals?
  • What are the influencing factors that are driving the opportunities for battery-free sensors and what is the current competitive landscape and the regional adoption scenario?
  • What are the developmental strategies adopted by battery-free sensor manufacturers?
  • What are the industry best practices?
  • What does the IP scenario and funding analysis show?
  • What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow
  • The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Battery-less Sensors
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology
  • Key Findings

2. Technology Landscape

  • Technology Snapshot and Business Models
  • Technology Overview and Benefits
  • Advantages: Low Cost, Eco-Friendly, Deployability, Flexibility
  • Applications: Smart City, Consumer Electronics, VR, Manufacturing
  • Architecture of Energy Harvesting IoT Sensor
  • Trends Driving Adoption of Battery-free Sensors
  • Hyperspectral Imaging for COVID-19 Diagnostics

3. R&D Strategies

  • Batteryless Devices for Seamless Signal Transmission
  • Battery-free Technology Based on Ubiquitous Computing
  • Subharmonic Batteryless Tags for Continuous Sensing
  • Battery-free Sensors for Patient Monitoring

4. Developmental Strategies

  • Partnerships that Complement Expertise
  • Partnerships to Scale up Production
  • R&D Investments
  • New Product Development
  • Partner Programs

5. Implementation

  • Implementation Case 1: US Air Force and Everactive, US
  • Implementation Case 2: Givor High School, France and EnOcean, Germany

6. Competitor Strategy and Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Impact of Battery-free Sensors Across Industries
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Competitive Environment
  • Global Opportunity Analysis
  • Impact Index Indicators: Description of Criteria defining Impact Index
  • Regional Analysis
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Technology Roadmap, 2022-2027

7. Patent Trend Analysis

  • Global Patent Assessment
  • Patent Trend Analysis

8. Global Regulations

  • IoT Device- and Security-related Regulations in the US and EU
  • IoT Regulations in APAC

9. Companies to Action

  • Everactive, US
  • Fuji Electric, Japan
  • ON Semiconductor, US
  • Wiliot, Israel
  • EnOcean, Germany

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Regulations and Interoperability
  • Growth Opportunity 2: R&D Related to Scalability
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Stakeholder Alliance

11. Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

  • EnOcean
  • Everactive
  • Fuji Electric
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Wiliot

