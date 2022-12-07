Global Battery-free Wireless Sensors Market Analysis Report 2022: Innovation Culture and New Product Development to Meet Requirements in Manufacturing, Smart City Infrastructure, Retail, & Healthcare

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Opportunities for Battery-free Wireless Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing global focus on smart city development, IoT infrastructure, and the need to create an energy-efficient environment drives the need for a connected IoT network without batteries. R&D and a high influx of investments are enabling advancements in battery-free sensors that are also becoming an essential component of lowering global CO2 emissions in industrial applications for asset monitoring purposes.

The importance of data analytics in enabling independent decision-making and the growing need for remote factory environments which are completely self-sufficient are some of the key trends driving the technological advancement in battery-free sensors. As a result, the technology is gaining widespread acceptance and adoption across multiple application scenarios.

With increasing government focus on the adoption of connected IoT environments, battery-free sensors will emerge as a major energy-efficient technology driving the IoT environment.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study

What are battery-free sensors? What are the trends driving the adoption of battery-free sensor technology?

What are the application landscape of battery-less sensor technology and its applicability across different industry verticals?

What are the influencing factors that are driving the opportunities for battery-free sensors and what is the current competitive landscape and the regional adoption scenario?

What are the developmental strategies adopted by battery-free sensor manufacturers?

What are the industry best practices?

What does the IP scenario and funding analysis show?

What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow

The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Battery-less Sensors

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Key Findings

2. Technology Landscape

Technology Snapshot and Business Models

Technology Overview and Benefits

Advantages: Low Cost, Eco-Friendly, Deployability, Flexibility

Applications: Smart City, Consumer Electronics, VR, Manufacturing

Architecture of Energy Harvesting IoT Sensor

Trends Driving Adoption of Battery-free Sensors

Hyperspectral Imaging for COVID-19 Diagnostics

3. R&D Strategies

Batteryless Devices for Seamless Signal Transmission

Battery-free Technology Based on Ubiquitous Computing

Subharmonic Batteryless Tags for Continuous Sensing

Battery-free Sensors for Patient Monitoring

4. Developmental Strategies

Partnerships that Complement Expertise

Partnerships to Scale up Production

R&D Investments

New Product Development

Partner Programs

5. Implementation

Implementation Case 1: US Air Force and Everactive, US

Implementation Case 2: Givor High School, France and EnOcean, Germany

6. Competitor Strategy and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Impact of Battery-free Sensors Across Industries

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Competitive Environment

Global Opportunity Analysis

Impact Index Indicators: Description of Criteria defining Impact Index

Regional Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Technology Roadmap, 2022-2027

7. Patent Trend Analysis

Global Patent Assessment

Patent Trend Analysis

8. Global Regulations

IoT Device- and Security-related Regulations in the US and EU

IoT Regulations in APAC

9. Companies to Action

Everactive, US

Fuji Electric, Japan

ON Semiconductor, US

Wiliot, Israel

EnOcean, Germany

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Regulations and Interoperability

Growth Opportunity 2: R&D Related to Scalability

Growth Opportunity 3: Stakeholder Alliance

11. Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

EnOcean

Everactive

Fuji Electric

ON Semiconductor

Wiliot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54hr8z



