New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil & Gas Innovation Tracker-Upstream Electrification" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370808/?utm_source=GNW

The analyst has identified a complex and dynamic value chain and set of process steps where opportunities await.



Despite the significant potential to reduce carbon emissions, the electrification of O&G operations remains nascent.



However, innovation among suppliers and supporting policies and regulatory frameworks from governments will boost adoption.



Most electrification technologies are commercially available, yet the high capital costs associated with replacing existing fossil fuel-based infrastructure, steep electricity prices, lack of government incentives, and poor awareness are significant barriers to O&G electrification.



Yet these restraints are changing as decarbonization goals become more urgent and a period of growth for electrification looms.



This study looks specifically at 6 dynamic firms that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for electrification in the O&G sector and associated industries.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370808/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________