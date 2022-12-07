According to the report, the Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite market is projected to display a notable growth represented By a CAGR of 25.45% during 2023–2028

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis by Application Type, Weight Type (Micro, Mini, <10 KG), End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370801/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the increasing internet penetration rate among the growing population in several developing countries is anticipated to propel the growth of the Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite market.



In the Application segment, the Communications Low Earth Orbit Satellite are expected to grow with a significant CAGR and also it is anticipated to hold a major share in the overall Low Earth Orbit Satellite market as increasing demand for broadband services and high data rate connectivity boosting the market.



One of the most important emerging trends that could impact LEO Satellite industry is the increasing significance of AI, ML and Cloud Computing in the Satellite Industry. LEO satellites can promote business by adopting digitalization and the Internet of Things (IoT), particularly in the oil and gas sector. By providing high-quality connectivity to remote oil fields (offshore and onshore), LEO satellite technology can enable oil companies to enhance their digital capabilities, machine learning, and security initiatives at remote sites.



In the Weight Segment, the Micro-sized Low Earth Orbit Satellite and the satellites which weigh under 10 KG hold the largest share in the market as the large players of LEO Satellite manufacturers are acquiring the small players to increase their market share and revenue and expanding their respective LEO Satellite production and manufacturing across the world in countries like USA, China, Russia and in the United Kingdom.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market by Application Type (Communications, Space Exploration, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Others).



• The report analyses the Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market by Weight Type (Micro (10-100 KG), Mini (100-500 KG), Below 10 KG).



• The report analyses the Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market by End User Industry (Residential, Commercial, Government & Military)



• The Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).



• The Global Low Earth Orbit Satellite Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application, by Weight, by End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, opportunities and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Northrop Grumman, Kepler Communications, SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales, Airbus SE, L3Harris Technologies, Honeywell, OneWeb.



Key Target Audience



• Low Earth Orbit Satellite Companies



• Research and Development (R&D) Organizations



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________