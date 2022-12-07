Global Insulin Pen Market Report to 2027 - Featuring B. Braun Melsungen, Eli Lilly and Company, BD and Novo Nordisk Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulin Pen Market, Users, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of Global Insulin Pen Industry, the global insulin pump market is estimated to reach US$ 64.75 Billion by 2027, US$ 50.84 Billion in 2021.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|560
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$53.97 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$69.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
An insulin pen is a device that administers insulin to diabetic individuals. Patients with type 1 diabetes choose to use it for therapy, making it easy to inject insulin into the body. Insulin pen needles are thinner and shorter than those used in syringes. It also gives more exact dosing and less pain than vials and syringes, and clinicians and patients prefer it. Furthermore, the insulin pen improves the quality of life and minimizes the dread of hyperglycaemia. The low cost of an insulin pen makes it more accessible to people of all ages. However, insulin pens should not be shared since infections like hepatitis can be transmitted.
Major Market Trends Shaping the Insulin Pen Market Worldwide:
With the high base of the aging population, which causes diabetes, the global insulin pen market has the enormous potential over time. As a result, manufacturers are concentrating their measures on the Asian market to meet the demand for insulin pen devices. The rising prevalence of diabetes among people of various ages is a major factor driving the global insulin pen market.
In addition, the insulin pen industry is benefiting from increased R&D activity. However, concerns over infusion pen safety and strict regulations for new product development are limiting the expansion of the insulin pen business. As a result, Global Insulin Pen Market Size is dexpanding with a CAGR Of 5.18% During 2022-2027.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Insulin Pen Industry:
According to the IDF, people with diabetes were more likely to acquire COVID-19 disease and have severe symptoms. As a result, demand for insulin pens use soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the homecare insulin pen business exploded worldwide due to the epidemic. Furthermore, demand for automated and efficient insulin pens soared throughout the epidemic.
Segment Analysis in Global Insulin Pen Market:
The Global Global Insulin Pump Market is studied in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Spain. Further, the market in detail is categorized based on Diabetes Population (Type 1 and Type 2), Insulin Pump Market Analysis (Insulin Pump User (Type 1 and Type 2) & Insulin Pump Market (Type 1 and Type 2)), and Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Insulin Pump Market is competitive, with only a few businesses competing. Among the major players covered in our study are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson (BD), Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed AG, and Terumo Corporation. These firms control a significant portion of the global market. In addition, they are constantly expanding into new markets to produce new revenue streams and improve existing ones. These market actors' actions will foster competition, forcing enterprises to experiment with the latest technology to differentiate their products. Companies are also partnering to improve their technical understanding and save product development time.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Insulin Pen Analysis
5.1 Market
5.2 User
6. Global Insulin pen Market & Volume Share Analysis
6.1 Market share
6.1.1 Types
6.1.2 Country
6.2 Volume Share
6.2.1 Insulin Pen Users
7. By Types - Global Insulin pen Market Analysis
7.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
7.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
7.3 Smart Insulin Pen
7.4 Insulin Pen Needle
8. United States
8.1 Diabetes Population
8.1.1 Type 1
8.1.2 Type 2
8.2 Market & User Analysis
8.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
8.2.2 Insulin Pen User
8.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
8.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
8.3.1.1 Market
8.3.1.2 User
8.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
8.3.2.1 Market
8.3.2.2 User
8.3.3 Smart Insulin Pen
8.3.3.1 Market
8.3.3.2 User
8.3.4 Insulin Pen Needle Market
8.3.5 Reimbursement Policies
9. India
9.1 Diabetes Population
9.1.1 Type 1
9.1.2 Type 2
9.2 Market & User Analysis
9.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
9.2.2 Insulin Pen User
9.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
9.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
9.3.1.1 Market
9.3.1.2 User
9.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
9.3.2.1 Market
9.3.2.2 User
9.3.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market
9.3.4 Reimbursement Policies
10. China
10.1 Diabetes Population
10.1.1 Type 1
10.1.2 Type 2
10.2 Market & User Analysis
10.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
10.2.2 Insulin Pen User
10.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
10.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
10.3.1.1 Market
10.3.1.2 User
10.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
10.3.2.1 Market
10.3.2.2 User
10.3.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market
10.3.4 Reimbursement Policies
11. Brazil
11.1 Diabetes Population
11.1.1 Type 1
11.1.2 Type 2
11.2 Market & User Analysis
11.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
11.2.2 Insulin Pen User
11.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
11.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
11.3.1.1 Market
11.3.1.2 User
11.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
11.3.2.1 Market
11.3.2.2 User
11.3.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market
11.3.4 Reimbursement Policies
12. Saudi Arabia
12.1 Diabetes Population
12.1.1 Type 1
12.1.2 Type 2
12.2 Market & User Analysis
12.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
12.2.2 Insulin Pen User
12.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
12.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
12.3.1.1 Market
12.3.1.2 User
12.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
12.3.2.1 Market
12.3.2.2 User
12.3.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market
12.3.4 Reimbursement Policies
13. United Kingdom
13.1 Diabetes Population
13.1.1 Type 1
13.1.2 Type 2
13.2 Market & User Analysis
13.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
13.2.2 Insulin Pen User
13.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
13.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
13.3.1.1 Market
13.3.1.2 User
13.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
13.3.2.1 Market
13.3.2.2 User
13.3.3 Smart Insulin Pen
13.3.3.1 Market
13.3.3.2 User
13.3.4 Insulin Pen Needle Market
13.3.5 Reimbursement Policies
14. Germany
14.1 Diabetes Population
14.1.1 Type 1
14.1.2 Type 2
14.2 Market & User Analysis
14.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
14.2.2 Insulin Pen User
14.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
14.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
14.3.1.1 Market
14.3.1.2 User
14.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
14.3.2.1 Market
14.3.2.2 User
14.3.3 Smart Insulin Pen
14.3.3.1 Market
14.3.3.2 User
14.3.4 Insulin Pen Needle Market
14.3.5 Reimbursement Policies
15. Netherlands
15.1 Diabetes Population
15.1.1 Type 1
15.1.2 Type 2
15.2 Market & User Analysis
15.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
15.2.2 Insulin Pen User
15.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
15.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
15.3.1.1 Market
15.3.1.2 User
15.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
15.3.2.1 Market
15.3.2.2 User
15.3.3 Smart Insulin Pen
15.3.3.1 Market
15.3.3.2 User
15.3.4 Insulin Pen Needle Market
15.3.5 Reimbursement Policies
16. Sweden
16.1 Diabetes Population
16.1.1 Type 1
16.1.2 Type 2
16.2 Market & User Analysis
16.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
16.2.2 Insulin Pen User
16.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
16.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
16.3.1.1 Market
16.3.1.2 User
16.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
16.3.2.1 Market
16.3.2.2 User
16.3.3 Smart Insulin Pen
16.3.3.1 Market
16.3.3.2 User
16.3.4 Insulin Pen Needle Market
16.3.5 Reimbursement Policies
17. Switzerland
17.1 Diabetes Population
17.1.1 Type 1
17.1.2 Type 2
17.2 Market & User Analysis
17.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
17.2.2 Insulin Pen User
17.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
17.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
17.3.1.1 Market
17.3.1.2 User
17.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
17.3.2.1 Market
17.3.2.2 User
17.3.3 Smart Insulin Pen
17.3.3.1 Market
17.3.3.2 User
17.3.4 Insulin Pen Needle Market
17.3.5 Reimbursement Policies
18. Australia
18.1 Diabetes Population
18.1.1 Type 1
18.1.2 Type 2
18.2 Market & User Analysis
18.2.1 Insulin Pen Market
18.2.2 Insulin Pen User
18.3 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users
18.3.1 Disposable Insulin Pen
18.3.1.1 Market
18.3.1.2 User
18.3.2 Reusable Insulin Pen
18.3.2.1 Market
18.3.2.2 User
18.3.3 Smart Insulin Pen
18.3.3.1 Market
18.3.3.2 User
18.3.4 Insulin Pen Needle Market
18.3.5 Reimbursement Policies
19. Company Analysis
19.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
19.1.1 Overview
19.1.2 Recent Development
19.1.3 Revenue
19.2 Eli Lilly and Company
19.2.1 Overview
19.2.2 Recent Development
19.2.3 Revenue
19.3 Becton, Dickinson(BD)
19.3.1 Overview
19.3.2 Recent Development
19.3.3 Revenue
19.4 Novo Nordisk A/S
19.4.1 Overview
19.4.2 Recent Development
19.4.3 Revenue
19.5 Ypsomed AG
19.5.1 Overview
19.5.2 Recent Development
19.5.3 Revenue
19.6 Terumo Corporation
19.6.1 Overview
19.6.2 Recent Development
19.6.3 Revenue
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0cjty
Attachment