$68.5+ Billion Worldwide Travel Retail Industry to 2031 - APAC was the Largest Market in 2021

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Retail Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global travel retail market.

The global travel retail market is expected to grow from $58.89 billion in 2021 to $68.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The travel retail market is expected to grow to $111.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $68.54 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $111.02 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the travel retail market are Aer Rianta international, China duty free group co.ltd., Dufry AG, Duty free americas Inc, Gebr. Heinemann se & co.kg, King power international, Lotte Hotel, Lagardere sca, The shilla duty free, DFS Group, Flemingo International, The Naunace Group, Dufry, Dubai Duty Free, James Richardson Group, Lotte, and Qatar Duty Free.



The travel retail market consists of sales of travel retail by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the business mainly revolving around airports, airplanes, cruise ships, and downtown duty-free stores. Travel retail products are sold during a travel environment where taxes and duties are payable, even during international travels. It is also referred to as the business of catering to shoppers while they are in transit.



The main types of products in travel retail market are perfume and cosmetics, wine and spirit, electronics, luxury goods, food, confectionery, & catering, tobacco, others. The wine travel retail refers to the alcoholic fermented juice of fresh grapes used as a beverage. Wine spirit also called ethanol or ethyl alcohol a colorless flammable liquid, the active principle of intoxicating drinks, produced by the fermentation of sugars, ESP glucose, and used as a solvent and in the manufacture of organic chemicals.

The different channels include airports, cruise lines, border, down town and hotel shops, railway stations and others and involve several end users such as children (less than 18 years old), youth (18-30 years old), middle-aged (18-59 years old), the elder (greater than 60 years old).



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the travel retail market in 2021. The regions covered in the travel retail market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The travel retail market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides travel retail market statistics, including travel retail industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a travel retail market share, detailed travel retail market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the travel retail industry. This travel retail market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing number of international travellers is expected to propel the growth of the travel retail market going forward. Mass tourism and package holidays have opened markets to large numbers of individuals. Travel retail helps the international travellers to book their tickets at any place by using internet and it helps in making their journey easier, as a result increase in international travels will increase the demand for travel retail.

Technological Advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the travel retail market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology. Travel retailers are using data insights such as advanced knowledge about the arrival and destination of the customer, and to cater to specific needs. Staff and retail displays are designed to accommodate incoming passenger language and cultural sensitivity so that the right products are plainly visible to the right customers.



The countries covered in the travel retail market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Travel Retail Market Characteristics



3. Travel Retail Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Travel Retail



5. Travel Retail Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Travel Retail Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Travel Retail Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Travel Retail Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Travel Retail Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Perfume and Cosmetics

Wine and Spirit

Electronics

Luxury Goods

Food, Confectionery, and Catering

Tobacco

Others Products

6.2. Global Travel Retail Market, Segmentation By Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Airports

Cruise Lines

Border, Down Town and Hotel Shops

Railway Stations

Other Channels

6.3. Global Travel Retail Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Children (less than 18 years old)

Youth (18-30 years old)

Middle-aged (18-59 years old)

The Elder (greater than 60 years old)

7. Travel Retail Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Travel Retail Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Travel Retail Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2od6pi

Attachment