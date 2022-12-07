Draganfly Launches New Flight Facility for Land Mine and Anomaly Detection Protocols

Draganfly Launches UAS adoption, innovation, and research operations in Spring Branch, Texas

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce the launch of the Draganfly UAS A.I.R. Space, flight facility dedicated to the advancement of UAS program Adoption, Innovation & Research.

The Draganfly UAS A.I.R. Space provides a control site for the design, validation and optimization of standard operating procedures, sensor selection and data collection techniques. In partnership with Coldchain Delivery Systems, testing at the site is in currently focused on protocol for anomaly detection to aid in the identification of mines and unexploded ordinance as well as UAV Delivery for emergency response and humanitarian aid.

Located in Spring Branch, Texas, the flight facility will enable remote sensor testing from drones for various mines and other unexploded ordinances on and below the surface, using a variety of real-world scenarios within a controlled testing environment. Testing infrastructure available at the site can be extended to a variety of other UAV programs, including infrastructure inspection, surveying and agricultural applications. The data obtained during testing programs will be used to develop new operating methods and train AI models in support of Draganfly’s mission to further the adoption of commercial UAV technologies.

“The ability to safely test mapping, equipment, technology, and potential use cases in a controlled non-threatening environment will enable Draganfly to continue its innovation and research in relation to mine detection and a variety of other UAV programs,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “We are excited about this one of kind flight facility that we have launched with Coldchain Delivery Systems and the amazing results that will benefit not only our partners and customers but the industry as a whole.”

