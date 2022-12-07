Global steel wire market to Surpass Valuation US$ 179.85 Billion By 2030 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global demand for steel wire market is expanding at a quick pace due to the increasing popularity of construction and automotive industries. In 2022, the demand for steel wire was estimated to be around 81.25 million Tons. The market is expected to increase by a CAGR of 10.81% due to growing usage in the aerospace and wind energy industries. The key factors driving this growth include a wide variety of applications, low production costs, and a high demand from China and other neighboring countries.

Some of the most popular applications in global steel wire market are in construction and automotive industries. Steel wire is used to build structures such as bridges and skyscrapers, as well as car parts such as dashboard covers and door handles. It is also used in turbines, springs, gears, and aircrafts components. The market for steel wire is expected to grow significantly in the next few years owing to increasing demand from countries such as China and India. The reason behind this growth is that these countries are rapidly developing their infrastructure sectors and are looking for cost-effective solutions to various challenges. Steel wire has proven itself as an affordable and durable option that can meet these challenges effectively.

Another key factor contributing to the Increasing demand for steel wire market is its wide range of applications. Unlike other metals such as stainless steel or aluminum, which are either strong or light weight, steel wires can have multiple properties that make them ideal for various applications. This makes it a versatile material choice that can be used in a number of products across different applications.

According to Astute Analytica, the major challenges facing the steel wire market are: a lack of innovation, a rise in imports, an increase in raw material prices, and a slowdown in demand from end users. In order to address these issues, we recommend that the industry focus on developing new products and improving efficiency. Additionally, it is recommended that governments provide support for research and development initiatives, as well as increase tariffs on imported wire products in order to protect domestic producers.

Major Challenges in Global Steel Wire Market

In the steel wire industry, a number of significant challenges are faced. Some of these challenges include finding new and innovative ways to produce high-quality steel wire products, meeting increasing demands from various markets, and maintaining a competitive edge. Despite these challenges, the steel wire industry is still one of the most promising sectors in terms of growth potential.

One of the biggest challenges facing the steel wire market is finding new and innovative ways to produce high-quality products. This is especially important given how strict government regulations are regarding quality standards for certain types of steel wire. In order to meet these standards, many firms have developed advanced manufacturing processes that allow them to create products that are both strong and lightweight. However, this challenge is not limited to just the production side of things – often it can be difficult to find buyers willing to accept higher quality products.

Another major challenge for the steel wire market is meeting increasing demands from various markets. As technology continues to evolve, so too does the demand for new and innovative steel wire products. In order to keep up with this demand, many firms must continue investing in research and development (R&D) programs. This can be a costly endeavor, but it is essential if companies hope to remain competitive in the market.

China is the Largest Producer and Exporter in Global Steel Wire Market

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market with a share of more than 51% in 2021. This region is witnessing significant investments in infrastructure such as transmission lines, roads, power plants and other major projects that are driving up the demand for steel wires. Rising production capacities of key companies coupled with stringent environmental regulations are factors supporting this trend.

China is projected to hold over 66% share of the Asia Pacific steel wire market. It is also the largest exporter of steel wire in the world. In 2020, the country exported steel wire worth $8 billion accounting for 15.8% share of global exports. Steel wire is used to make wires and cables, among other products. The growth rate of exports was 11% YoY in 2020 and has been gradually increasing since 2013.

The main export destinations for Chinese steel wire market are the U.S., Germany, Japan, and South Korea. The U.S., Germany, and Japan are the top three buyers of Chinese steel wire, accounting for 80% share of total imports. Wherein, Germany is the largest importer of steel wire from China. The rapid growth of Chinese steel wire exports can be attributed to rising demand from these three countries as well as strong competition from other Asian countries such as Taiwan and India which are also pursuing a growing trade profile in this sector.

The demand for steel wire has been on the rise due to the increasing construction and industrial sectors in China. This is especially evident in the automotive and heavy industrial segments, where demand for new components such as wires and cables is growing rapidly.

In terms of value, German imports accounted for the highest value at US$1.1 billion in 2021 followed by the US imports at US$880 million. With its large population and economy, it is no surprise that Germany is one of China's key export steel wire market. Although its domestic market is already saturated with high-quality wires made from other materials such as aluminum and copper.

Carbon steel Wire Generates over 54% Revenue of Global Steel Wire Market

There is a high demand for carbon steel wire around the globe, as it is a strong and versatile material that can be used in a variety of applications. The demand for carbon steel wire market is expected to continue to rise over the next few years due to its many benefits, including its high strength and resistance to corrosion.

The market for carbon steel wire is growing rapidly in both developed and developing markets. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including increasing automotive manufacturing and construction requirements, rising electrification levels, and increased energy security concerns. In developed markets, such as Europe and North America, there is significant demand for carbon steel wire in areas such as automotive components and electric wires. In developing markets, such as China and India, there is strong growth in the use of carbon steel wire in industrial applications such as electrical transformers and wind turbines.

Key factors Challenging Growth of Carbon steel Wire Market

However, there are some concerns that this increase may not be sustainable. The unusually high demand for carbon steel wire is causing companies to pump out more product than they can sell and this could lead to price instability and shortages in some parts of the world. Astute Analytica offers a number of recommendations to help meet this demand while sustaining it in the long-term:

First, stringent safety and quality standards need to be put in place so that products meet customer expectations. Second, producers in the global steel wire market need to identify new applications for carbon steel wire which can help alleviate some of the pressure on supplies. Third, more aggressive marketing efforts may be necessary to get customers interested in the product. Fourth, collaborative efforts between suppliers and distributors are essential for ensuring a smooth flow of products and preventing shortages. Finally, subsidies or other measures should be considered to help encourage use of carbon steel wire in new applications.

Top Players in the Global steel wire market

ArcelorMittal

Bekaert SA

Bharat Wire Ropes Limited

China Baowu Group

CSN Steel

Ferrier Nord

Gustav Wolf GmbH

HBIS Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Jianglin Stainless

JSW Steel Ltd.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Nippon Steel

POSCO

SHAGANG GROUP Inc.

TATA Steel Limited

Teufelberger

Usha Martin

Other Prominent Players

