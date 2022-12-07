$10.38 Billion, Communications Interface Market to Reach 8.9% of CAGR by 2028 with Emergence of Industry 5.0 | Global Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study “ Communications Interface Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (1-Port, 2-Port, and Others), Mode of Communication [Wired (Ethernet, USB, RS-232/RS-485, and Others) and Wireless & Hybrid], and Application (Industrial Monitoring, Battery Monitoring System, Remote Sensors Communication, Railway Signaling System, Machine to Machine Communication, and Others)”, The global communications interface market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.22 billion in 2022 to USD 10.38 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028.





Get Sample Pages of Communications Interface Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012442





Global Communications Interface Market – Report Scope:

Growth rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028 Market Size Value in USD 6.22 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 10.38 Billion by 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 200 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 88 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Mode of Communication, and Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Communications Interface Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp Plc, Honeywell International Inc, Omron Corp, and Rockwell Automation Inc. are a few key communications interface market players operating across the globe. During this study, several other communications interface market players were analyzed to get a holistic view of the communications interface market size and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Parker Hannifin announced a new PAC motion controller and module series with web-based visualization for instant remote monitoring of up to 40 motion axes. The controller module contains numerous industry-standard communication and capability options such as modern PLC or other motion controllers. The primary communication interface is EtherCAT, with a secondary isolated Fieldbus port providing access to either a second EtherCAT network, Ethernet/IP (supporting Modbus TCP), or PROFINET I/O, depending on the specific model.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00012442





Global Communications Interface Market: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

With favorable government policies to boost innovation and reinforce infrastructure capabilities, North America has the highest acceptance and development rate of emerging technologies. Therefore, any negative impact on industries is projected to hinder the region's economic development. The continuous growth in the number of COVID-19 patients compelled government authorities to impose stringent lockdowns across the US and other countries during the first three quarters of 2020. Hence, businesses got disrupted, and companies scrambled to remain afloat in the market. However, the pandemic led to an exponential increase in demand for industrial automation, leading to a steep rise in demand for communications interfaces after the reopening of industries. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, in Q1 of 2021, procurement of robotics was 86% higher by metal manufacturers; 72% higher by life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and biomed manufacturers; 32% higher by food and consumer goods manufacturers; and 12% higher by other nonautomotive manufacturers, compared to Q1 of 2020 in North America. Thus, the rise in robot adoption and industrial automation are expected to revive the sale volume of communications interfaces across the region in 2021.

The rapid adoption of smart devices and systems for various applications such as industrial networking, battery monitoring system, remote sensor communication, railway signaling system, and machine to machine communication is also increasing the need for proper connection between the systems to efficiently communicate data for timely operations. IoT devices are being rapidly adopted across industries to enhance asset performance and utilize it optimally. In January 2022, Midea Group, as a part of its ‘full digitization and intelligence’ program, announced its plan to modernize its kitchen and water heater appliance manufacturing plant. To attain this, the company installed 5G-enabled Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions across the production facility. Thus, the rising adoption of IoT and smart devices has increased the demand for communication interface devices, thereby contributing to the communications interface market growth.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00012442





Global Communications Interface Market: Product Overview

Based on product, the communications interface market size is segmented into 1-port, 2-port, and others. The 2-Port segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. However, the others segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period in the communications interface market. 2-Port interfaces are the most prevalent type in the industrial scenario. A 2-port refers to a pair of terminal connecting an external device. Two ports are provided for connecting host computers, Programmable Terminals (PTs), general-purpose external devices, and Programming Devices (excluding Programming Consoles). Each port can be connected to an independent external device and operated simultaneously. Majority of computers include dual port communication interface, which acts as a major driving factor for the market growth in the segment. ABB, NXP Semiconductors, OMRON Corporation, Eaton, Gauging Systems Inc, and Honeywell International Inc. are among the major players providing 2-port communication interface. There is a massive adoption of this port, as the data transfer speed is higher in comparison with the serial port.





Global Communications Interface Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the communications interface market is segmented into industrial networking, battery monitoring system, remote sensors communication, railway signaling system, machine to machine communication, and others. The machine to machine communication segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Communication interface in machine to machine communications facilitates ubiquitous communications where numerous intelligent devices such as sensors, machines, and hardware connected by wired or wireless links interact without direct human intervention. Machine to machine communication is increasingly used in smart grids, e-healthcare, home area networks, intelligent transportation systems, environmental monitoring, smart cities, and industrial automation. It is one of the fastest-growing technologies to connect millions of devices within a single network. Such growth prospects generated the need for communication interfaces for machine to machine communications, which augments the growth of the global communications interface market size in the machine to machine communication segment.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Communications Interface Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012442





Communication interface devices are used to connect communication systems to networks enabling an efficient flow of data while connecting several smart devices and systems installed during the operational process. The adoption of Industry 4.0, which requires intelligent systems to communicate with each other for optimized performance, is driving the need for communication interfaces, such as IO-Link, Ethernet, and near-field communication (NFC). Thus, the increasing adoption of intelligent devices across industries is driving the communications interface market growth.





Browse Related Reports:

Customer Communications Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment (Cloud-Based and On Premise), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium-Size Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Government, and Others)

Unified Communications Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Solution (Text-Based Communication, Web Conferencing, Voice Applications, Video Services, Others); Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Government, Others) and Geography

Secure Mobile Communications Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution, Service); Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs); Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Public Sector, Telecommunication, Security and Defense, Others) and Geography

Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Customized Service, Standardized Service); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise); Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Other) and Geography

Smart Grid Communications Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Wired, Wireless); Application (Command and Control, Communications, Computers, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and Geography

Haptic Interface Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software); Technology (Tactile Feedback, Force Feedback); Operating System (Windows, Mobile Operating Systems, Others); Application (Manufacturing, Military and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Gaming Console, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Human Machine Interface Market to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services); Configuration (Embedded and Stand-alone); End-user Industry (Energy & Power, General Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, and Others)

Application Programming Interface Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Forms (Local APIs, Web-Like APIs, Program Like APIs); Solution (API Analytics, API Gateway, API Portal, Administration, Security, Others); Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium size enterprises, Large size enterprises, BFSI); Application (Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunication, Others, And Others) and Geography

Dual Interface Smart Card Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Substrate (PVC, Composite, Teslin, Others); Embedded Chip (Microprocessor, Stored Value Memory Card, Protected Segment Memory Card, Others); Application (SIM Cards and Telecommunication, E-Commerce, Healthcare Informatics, Bank Issued Smart Cards, Others) and Geography

Power over Ethernet Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Powered Devices (PDs)); Application (IoT Connectivity, Lighting control, Infotainment, Access control and security, Communication Applications, and Others); End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: