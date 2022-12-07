Synthetic Latex Polymers Market is Projected to Reach US$ 39.81 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Synthetic latex polymers Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Synthetic latex polymers Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing usage of paints & coatings all over the world.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Synthetic latex polymers Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Polymer Type (Styrene Acrylic, Styrene Butadiene, Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer, Polyvinyl Acetate, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, and Others),

(Styrene Acrylic, Styrene Butadiene, Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer, Polyvinyl Acetate, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, and Others), By Application Type (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Nonwovens, Carpets, Paper & Paperboard, and Others),

(Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Nonwovens, Carpets, Paper & Paperboard, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Synthetic latex polymers Market Insights

Market Trends by Polymer Type

The market is segmented as styrene acrylic, styrene butadiene, acrylic, vinyl acetate copolymer, polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate ethylene, and others. The styrene acrylic segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growing usage of styrene acrylics in architectural coatings, roof coatings, and binders is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, nonwovens, carpets, paper & paperboard, and others. The paints & coatings segment leads the market owing to increase in the construction activities and requirement for synthetic latex polymers in the paints & coatings application.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing synthetic latex polymers market during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India being the major countries offering considerable growth opportunities. The growth of the market is owing to rapid urbanization of developing countries, extensive growth of the construction industry in the region, and presence of a large number of synthetic latex polymer manufacturers in region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Synthetic latex polymers Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Arkema Group

ARLANXEO

Asahi Kasei

BASF

Celanese

Dow

OMNOVA Solutions

Synthomer

Trinseo

Wacker Chemie

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Synthetic latex polymers Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

