MadeMarket Selects CapLinked as Virtual Data Room Solution

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, and MadeMarket, Inc. ( https://mademarket.co/ ), a provider of deal-management CRM, today announced a new partnership that brings together two technology innovators. Under the partnership, MadeMarket will offer virtual data room (VDR) functionality powered by CapLinked, which will be directly integrated into MadeMarket’s deal management CRM software.



CapLinked’s software enables companies to securely share information between firms and manage interactions during transactions and complex projects. MadeMarket offers software for customer relationship management, or CRM, designed specifically for investment bankers and corporate finance professionals, enabling them to manage their new business development, deals and contacts. The partnership will bring these two powerful tools together by enabling MadeMarket’s customers to open a data room, upload files, set permissions, and track activity directly from their CRM.

“CapLinked has established itself as a leader in providing productivity-enhancing features while safeguarding sensitive data,” said MadeMarket CEO Brandon Ducharm. “Investment bankers today are under pressure to get deals closed quickly and securely, and CapLinked’s virtual data rooms solve this problem with industry-leading security and an unrivaled user experience. We are excited to offer CapLinked to MadeMarket’s clients.”

“MadeMarket has created an unrivaled CRM solution and transaction execution for deal makers,” said CapLinked CEO Eric Jackson. “Out-of-the-box CRM solutions don’t address the specific requirements investment bankers have for managing deals, which is why so many bankers have turned to MadeMarket. And now, by integrating CapLinked’s VDR capabilities directly into its software, MadeMarket has truly lapped the field.”

Hailed by the Wall Street Journal as the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals,” CapLinked’s platform is comprised of three product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs; 2) self-serve accounts for small to medium-sized clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of data; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who want to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

MadeMarket provides investment bankers with an intuitive system of record and easy-to-use tools for executing transactions. Founded in 2013 and proudly based in Los Angeles, California, MadeMarket exists to make corporate finance professionals more productive and successful.

MadeMarket joins a growing list of firms choosing CapLinked, spanning industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include global consultancies such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Houlihan Lokey, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Nomura Securities, Drake Star Partners, Pottinger, and Cain Brothers.

About CapLinked, Inc.

CapLinked, Inc. is a fintech innovator whose cloud-based platform is used to protect information shared between firms and manage interactions during multi-party projects. Thousands of companies in over 113 countries worldwide rely on CapLinked’s enterprise, self-serve, and API product lines. CEO Eric M. Jackson (PayPal’s first head of US marketing) and COO Christopher Grey (former private equity and investment banking executive) founded the company in 2010. CapLinked is a trademark of CapLinked, Inc. Visit https://www.caplinked.com to learn more.

About Made Market, Inc.