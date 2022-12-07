Kyle Fox and K Sports Capital drive innovation, revenue, and Fairplay in professional sports across the world.

Miami,Florida, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyle Fox launched her KRF Capital alternative asset platform to provide family offices and institutional investors access to deal flow across a number of high delta sectors primarily in the sports, clean energy, and real estate arenas.

Ms. Fox’s background, which includes working across the institutional financial services spectrum driving revenue at investment banks and institutional investment firms across the globe, has enabled her to think outside of the box and across asset classes and geographies when sourcing, developing, and executing new deal opportunities and advising clients on strategies to create profitability and sustainability.

KRF Capital’s strategic and regional focus of investing in small to middle-market companies in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America has afforded it a diverse range of deal flow that has led to over 300 deals and over $30BLN in capital invested over the last two decades. Ms. Fox’s global perspective is rooted in the financial centers of the US and Europe as she holds both UK and US citizenship and boasts over 14 years of experience building deals and facilitating financial transactions on the European stage.

As WEB 3 emerges and millennials' tastes drive best practices across pop culture and popular technology, KRF has focused on understanding how to leverage emerging trends and cultural forces to drive engagement and profitability for the future of sports, entertainment, and real estate.

KRF’s vehicle dedicated to the exciting world of professional sports, K Sports Capital (KSC) is built to invest in both majority and minority stakes in sports teams and to provide customized liquidity and passive growth capital solutions to sports franchise owners and governors.

KSC’s approach is to enhance content delivery to fans while layering in B2B revenue opportunities, data and performance analytics with the use of sports technology.

KSC’s team is uniquely positioned to execute these strategies by leveraging over 75 years of technological expertise, operational expertise, and access to significant capital and strategic partners across the planet.

As the global pandemic threatened professional sports’ viability, KSC’s unique value-added strategy emerged to provide team owners, general managers, and executives a path back to profitability and a clear transition to the emerging digital age. KSC’s focus on optimizing team balance sheets and capital structures, as well as developing new revenue streams has proven a recipe for success across KSC’s portfolio and clients.

KSC’s goal is to establish a new standard for alternative assets in the sports arena; an area traditionally considered vanity investments for family offices and global elites. In KSC’s ecosystem, these assets are leveraged to optimize sustainability and profitability.

KSC’s portfolio-based investment strategy is simply to invest in and champion technology, content, and data-driven solutions for its partners and clients. KSC specializes in providing essential frameworks for scaling outreach, engagement, and monetization for teams, leagues, and players.

KSC’s focus on the global sports universe has led to investments leveraging fandom in universal sports such as Tennis, Futbol (Soccer), Football, Hockey, Baseball, and Basketball. This enables KSC to establish best practices that have a potentially global impact and exponential scalability.

KSC’s focus on leveraging Fairplay best practices is a catalyst for driving diversity and inclusion in the traditionally monolithic sports ownership arena. Fairplay practices also drive equity with regard to the balance between team revenues, player salaries, and ticket prices.

KSC’s team recognizes that leveraging NFT and blockchain-based ticketing solutions will ultimately provide more revenue for sports franchises by reducing secondary ticket sales and scalping thus increasing value for fans and sports teams.

As the future of the “On Demand” sports ecosystem evolves, KSC’s disciplined investment focus grounds investor assets and strategies in best practices from the traditional finance industry by providing greater transparency to a traditionally opaque ecosystem.

As Ms. Fox stated ”KSC’s nuanced approach includes optimizing community engagement and the way sports and events are integrated in our target communities. By leveraging a ‘year-round narrative’ and not just focusing on the peak times of the year for the ecosystem, we are optimizing the fan/team experience. By leveraging blockchain-based technology, data, and smart contracts, new revenue streams can be unlocked and reinvested into fan experiences and player health optimization. There are millions of dollars in revenue being left on the table because there's no platform currently that allows these things to be optimized”

With the ending of the pandemic and a return to in-stadium experiences, KRF Capital and K Sports Capital will continue to drive innovation, financial discipline, best practices, Fairplay tactics, and optimization of data analytics to maximize fan engagement, player careers, and ultimately team revenue for the sports ecosystem. This holistic approach will drive sports to be more sustainable for communities and for the world.

