Stryker declares a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share payable January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022, representing an increase of 7.9% versus the prior year and previous quarter.

“We remain confident in our growth outlook, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment”, said Kevin Lobo, Chair & CEO. “Consequently, we are proceeding with a steady increase in our dividend to $0.75 per share, reflecting 7.9% growth”.

