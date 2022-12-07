Ehave Shareholder from CEO Ben Kaplan and Corporate Update

MIAMI, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a Healthcare Analytics provider with interests in the psychedelic and mental health sectors, today issued a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Ben Kaplan.

Dear Fellow Shareholders

As 2022 draws to a close, many of us will reflect on a year that saw global economic activity experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, increased inflation higher than we have seen in several decades, and higher interest rates. Despite these challenges and many others, I am very proud of our Ehave team's accomplishments in advancing our business plan. Our team executed several vital acquisitions, expanded our research capabilities, and realized many more achievements in our effort to continue to build on our strong foundation.

At the outset, I would like to provide an update on the triangular merger between our publicly traded Mycotopia Therapies (OTC: TPIA) subsidiary, Ei.Ventures, and PSLY.com. The $380 million transaction is structured to close when PSLY.com receives approval for trading on NASDAQ. We are following the procedures for this process as set forth by NASDAQ and the SEC. All parties involved are committed to completing the transaction. This transaction is important to Ehave shareholders because Ehave owns approximately 9,793,754 shares of Mycotopia Therapies. I expect to provide additional updates on this transaction and how it will affect our Ehave shareholders in the near future.

KetaDASH

I want to highlight several significant milestones our Ehave team has achieved in 2022. In February, Ehave purchased 100% of Rejuv IV, a mobile IV therapy provider in the San Francisco Bay Area. Rejuv IV became KetaDASH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ehave, Inc. KetaDASH provides mobile Ketamine treatments for treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other conditions, as well as IV infusions with fluids, essential vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes to enhance the health and wellness of its patients. After an initial telemedicine visit, a team of experienced physicians, therapists, and nurses administer every KetaDASH treatment in the patient's home, office, or mobile location. This innovative service departs from in-clinic intravenous, treatment, or unsupervised telehealth models to an at-home ketamine administration with telehealth and in-person medical supervision.

A typical KetaDASH experience incorporates a prescribing doctor, a nurse for administration and monitoring, and psychotherapists for integration, all from the comfort of the patient's home. Our KetaDASH team is pioneering efforts in precision medicine through Ehave’s partnership with Entheon Biomedical Corp.’s (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) HaluGen Life Sciences division. Our KetaDASH subsidiary is one of the first psychedelic companies to test patients with HaluGen’s expanded psychedelics genetic testing panel. This panel analyzes a series of relevant DNA biomarkers and utilizes pre-screening mental health surveys in order to provide insights into an individual's risk and potential for adverse reactions with the use of ketamine. Ehave's KetaDASH subsidiary is fully operational in Sacramento and San Francisco.

KetaDASH Miami

In June, Ehave took delivery of its first mobile KetaDASH unit, a custom high-end medical van utilizing KetaDASH's software platform. The KetaDASH Mobile Unit was specifically designed to focus on the efficacy of the treatment in a relaxed setting with the patient’s safety and comfort in mind. At the present time, KetaDASH is focusing on health, wellness, and mental health in the Miami area. KetaDASH currently does not offer ketamine treatments in Miami, but plans to start offering them in the first half of 2023.

KetaDASH Miami currently offers IV infusions with fluids, essential vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes to enhance the health and wellness of its patients. These infusions include IV Drip Detox and Hangover Cures, IV Vitamin Therapy for Pain Management, IV Hydration Therapy for Health & Wellness, and IV Therapy for Athletic Advantage and Fitness Recovery. Every infusion is administered by a qualified health care professional to ensure the safety of our patients.

MetaHealthU

MetaHealthU provides patients with a way to integrate providers, create troves of usable data for researchers, and clinicians to improve the care our nation's health system provides to its patients, providing a platform for precision health and giving patients ownership of their data. MetaHealthU focuses on interoperability, population health, and data ownership, and it has created a system that will work by providing patients the opportunity to own their health data.

We reached a milestone of 600 new users on our MetaHealthU platform during the last half of the year. The new users have found tremendous success with the platform and have compiled usable data on specific medical conditions like erectile dysfunction and fatigue. Many of these users have also used our mobile services in KetaDASH Miami.

Our Ehave team developed MetaHealthU as a powerful mobile application platform that empowers individuals to take complete control of their health and their healthcare data. With MetaHealthU, users can securely track all their health data from wearables, Electronic Health Records Systems (EHRs), doctors, and medical labs. The app is available for iOS 11.0 or later and Android. It includes a "digital file cabinet" for medical records. Users can log into their patient portals on various healthcare systems and medical labs and download their medical records in the digital file cabinet. Its features include easy-to-use navigation and search capabilities for users to collect, file, and tag their medical records on a mobile device. More information on MetaHealthU, as well as a free download of the app, can be found at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/metahealthu/id1600512401.

MetaHealthYuru

MetaHealthYuru is a personal mental health monitor that screens for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. MetaHealthYuru uses voice analysis to screen for early signs of mental health conditions using a speech-based AI technology. Our MetaHealthYuru platform could potentially predict risk for various types of depression and mood and anxiety-based disorders years before a clinical diagnosis is obtained. This is accomplished by using vocal biomarkers to recognize your real emotional state and mood while tracking your mental health. Our technology can help detect and monitor subtle changes in the mental state by assessing individuals more frequently and objectively than the assessments used today. MetaHealthYuru can track your emotions and mood, analyze your mental state, and suggest potential treatments available for improving your mental well-being.

2023 and Beyond

In 2022 our Ehave team focused its efforts on developing our existing projects. We started the year with a large number and developed suitable metrics to gauge which ones will benefit the most from our resources. Moving forward, we intend to unlock the value created with our Mycotopia Therapies subsidiary and some of the company’s other investments. We also intend to focus our efforts on expanding our KetaDASH and MetaHealthU subsidiaries to propel Ehave into 2023 and beyond.

There is so much more to come.

Sincerely,

Ben Kaplan

Chairman and CEO, Ehave, Inc.

