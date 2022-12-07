Pax8’s John Street Named CEO of the Year by ColoradoBiz Magazine

DENVER, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its CEO and Co-founder, John Street, has been named the 2022 CEO of the Year by ColoradoBiz Magazine. The honor recognizes Street’s excellence in business leadership, company performance, and civic engagement. Nominations for the annual award were submitted throughout the year and judged by a panel made up of ColoradoBiz magazine’s editorial board. Street and nine other finalists for the distinguished award will be profiled in the Winter 2022 issue of ColoradoBiz Magazine.



“I am deeply honored to be recognized for this prestigious award, given the caliber of leadership in companies across the state,” said Street. “My success as CEO is only as good as our amazing leadership team and every employee I get to work with daily. A special thanks to everyone at Pax8 for their hard work to fuel our growth and success as we work to become the world’s favorite cloud marketplace.”

As CEO of the Year, John was recognized for his legacy and passion as an award-winning entrepreneur and CEO for building disruptive technology that helps businesses grow and thrive. Highly skilled at turning around failing companies and building innovative ones, John is a visionary and institutes a human-asset approach to building extraordinary employee cultures. Focused on nurturing a work culture where teams can learn, grow, and have fun, he has an innate ability to create an environment of continual change and reinvention.

Throughout his career, John built four start-ups in the state – Telephone Express, USA.Net, MX Logic, and in 2012, Pax8 – all of which garnered Inc. 5000 status. In 2022, Pax8 earned its place on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year and was named on the Denver Business Journal’s Fast 50 list for the fourth year in a row. Most recently, the tech company landed on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list claiming the 131st spot.

John’s vision of Pax8 becoming the world’s favorite cloud commerce marketplace where IT professionals buy cloud products and services is starting to unfold with its award-winning technology and standout company culture. Despite the pandemic, the start-up has grown from 550 employees in 2020 to 1400 in 2022 with a global expansion into EMEA and APAC regions and six acquisitions. Today, Pax8 partners with 25,000 managed service providers and 80+ vendors who serve more than 400,000 small and medium-sized businesses across the world.

“This year’s CEO of the Year nominees were an impressive group as I can recall, in terms of their individual accomplishments and that of their companies,” said Mike Taylor, Editor at ColoradoBiz. “John Street embodies what the CEO of the Year award seeks to recognize. The business and workplace culture he envisioned and then proceeded to build at Pax8, along with his community involvement, made an obvious impression on the judging panel.”

View the story at https://www.cobizmag.com/john-street/

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

About ColoradoBiz

ColoradoBiz magazine has been the authoritative voice of business statewide since 1973. In print and online, its mission is to inform and engage readers with coverage of the people, trends, issues, and enterprises impacting Colorado’s business landscape. In addition to its eNewsletters, exclusive interviews, content, and networking events, ColoradoBiz is known for special issues such as Best of Colorado and Top Women in Business, as well as annual awards such as Top Entrepreneur, Colorado Companies to Watch and CEO of the Year. ColoradoBiz is the only statewide print publication dedicated to coverage of the Colorado economy, business, finance, technology, and the leaders behind them. Learn more at cobizmag.com.

Pax8 Media contact:

Melissa Gallegos

Communications Director

mgallegos@pax8.com