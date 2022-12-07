IntelGenx Announces Collaboration with UPEI to Evaluate Acceptance and Preference of VetaFilm™ Platform in Dogs and Cats

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx”), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced a research collaboration with the University of Prince Edward Island (“UPEI”) to assess palatability, owner-perceived acceptability, and ease of administration of IntelGenx’s VetaFilm™ platform in healthy dogs and cats.



The reliable administration of medications to dogs and cats is a concern for many owners and veterinarians. There are few prescribed medications that dogs and cats will eagerly accept, and forced administration of capsules, tablets and liquids may be stressful for both the pet and its owner(s). Additionally, many owners report that medicating their pet becomes more difficult with each dose, often leading to decreased owner compliance, missed doses and potentially treatment failures. IntelGenx’s VetaFilm™ proprietary veterinary oral film technology presents a new and potentially superior way to medicate companion animals.

Through a series of studies, the collaboration will evaluate: (1) the acceptance rate of various VetaFilm™ placebo formulations in dogs and cats at first exposure; (2) preference between flavours of VetaFilm™ placebo formulations in dogs and cats; (3) changes in acceptance rates over longer periods; and (4), owner perception of ease of administration, acceptance and other behaviors associated with VetaFilm™ placebo formulations.

“We are thrilled to combine our efforts with one of North America’s leading veterinary universities,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “There are a number of clinical advantages with administering drugs to pets via our VetaFilm™ platform. Studies have demonstrated that, when administering capsules and tablets to dogs and cats, there can be a delay in reaching the stomach. But more importantly, certain medication can cause significant mucosal damage when allowed to sit in the esophagus for a prolonged period, which is often the case when ‘dry-pilling’. Finally, from a pharmacokinetic standpoint, buccal absorption may decrease the overall amount of drug required as first pass metabolism would be largely avoided. All that said, we believe offering VetaFilm™ products that address subjective preferences of both pets and their owners and will be key to the platform’s commercial success.”

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

