The Changing World of Health and Wellness for the Family 2022: Dietary Actions among Parents Around the World

When it comes to health and nutrition for the family, parents today are not the same as parents decades ago. Parenting has become a tipping point for stronger engagement in the world of health and wellness, and parents are fueling many dietary trends.
This 2022 report takes a deeper look at todays' parents and how they make food and beverage choices for their children - globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries - to help companies better understand parent's motivations and attitudes, allowing them to connect more powerfully with their targets and bring market solutions faster and more profitably.
Markets Included:
- NORTH AMERICA: USA and Canada
- LATIN AMERICA: Brazil and Mexico
- EUROPE: France, Germany, UK, and Russia
- MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Nigeria
- SOUTH ASIA: India and Pakistan
- EAST ASIA PACIFIC: Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam
TOPICS COVERED:
- Key dietary trends among parents (e.g., sugar reduction, eating clean, organic, plant-based, sustainability, etc.)
- Parents' top brand drivers
- What parents look for on labels
- Top label claims
- Communicating health and nutrition with parents
- Top attributes parents are willing to pay a premium for in foods and beverages
- Attitudes and Actions around Health and Nutrition for Children
- Do parents feel it is their responsibility to help their child make food choices that are good for his/her health and wellness?
- Do they believe that their child's diet is directly related to their overall health and well-being?
- Are they satisfied with the healthfulness of foods and beverages currently available for their child?
- Do they frequently seek information on how to improve their child's nutrition and health?
- Are they aware of everything that their child eats at home?
- Are they aware of everything that their child eats away from home?
- Do they give their child supplements to make sure they get the nutrition that they need?
- Health Concerns for Children
- Global results for the Children's Health Condition Strategic
- Opportunity Quadrant - mapping the key health concerns vs. the health
- problems impacting children
- Health concerns for children and how they vary around the around:
- Growth and physical development (e.g., height, bones, muscles)
- Resistance to disease (e.g., colds, coughs)
- Digestive health
- Overweight/Obesity
- Food allergies
- Tiredness, lack of energy
- Lack of concentration, attention span
- Mental/Intellectual development
- Emotional health (e.g., stress, anxiety, depression)
- COVID-19
- Protection against diseases in later life (e.g., heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes)
- Health issues that impact children and how they vary by market:
- Poor growth and physical development (e.g., height, bones, muscles)
- Poor resistance to disease (e.g., colds, coughs)
- Digestive problems (e.g., diarrhea, constipation, gas, colic)
- Overweight/Obesity
- Food allergies
- Tiredness, lack of energy
- Lack of concentration, attention span in school
- Mental/Intellectual development issues
- Emotional health problems (e.g., stress, anxiety, depression)
- COVID-19
- Special Custom Analysis: Parenting as a Tipping Point for Health and Wellness
- Trends
- Becoming a parent is a major lifestyle change that directly impacts beliefs and behaviors. We compare two groups (Parents 40 and under vs. Other
- Consumers 40 and under) to explore how becoming a parent shifts consumer attitudes towards health and wellness, and changes the food and beverage decision making process
