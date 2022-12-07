Branded Legacy, Inc. Adds Subsidiary Bringing Additional $750,000 in Revenues

Charlotte, NC, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has acquired ReelSkinz, an outdoor apparel company.
Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, "We are excited to be working with this Florida based company. ReelSkinz brings with them just under a million dollars in revenues a year which adds much value for our loyal shareholders. ReelSkinz makes some fantastic outdoor clothing apparel, and we are already in the talks of having them help us create apparel for our other subsidiaries."
ReelSkinz is more than just a lifestyle brand; it is a company that combines practicality, protection, and fashion into the ultimate ocean and outdoor apparel. Started in 2011, ReelSkinz aimed to capture the magnificent beauty of ocean wildlife without digital manipulation. ReelSkinz apparel is more than just aesthetically appealing; any time you decide to purchase and wear a ReelSkinz product, UPF +50 incorporated material will be providing an extra layer of protection from outdoor exposure. The microfiber UPF fabric weaved in every stitch of our high-performance fishing shirts creates a shield for ultraviolet radiation; UV overexposure has been linked to sunburn, accelerated skin aging, and skin cancer. Sun lotion and apparel are the two most common ways our bodies manage to protect themselves from overexposure to the sun. https://reelskinz.com/
About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better and recover faster. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.
About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness, a solar and water treatment company Magic 1 Promotions h2oandsolarsolutions.com, LLC and Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN it helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com
www.brandedlegacy.com
(407) 337-0642
info@brandedlegacy.com