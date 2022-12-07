Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.37 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/880/smart-home-based-beverage-machine-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing investment by consumers for developing modular kitchens, which are increasing the adoption of advanced home appliances.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Smart Soda Machine, Smart Water Machine, Smart Espresso Machine, and Smart Juice Machine),

(Smart Soda Machine, Smart Water Machine, Smart Espresso Machine, and Smart Juice Machine), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as smart soda machine, smart water machine, smart espresso machine, and smart juice machine. Smart espresso machines held the major share of the market in 2021 and are likely to lead the market. The rising demand for smart coffee machines, owing to increase in coffee consumption across the globe, is driving the growth of this segment. Further, smart coffee machines are compatible with voice assistant systems such as Google Home, Alexa, and Siri, which allows consumers to give command to the machines. They also possess various properties such as easy maintenance, low operating cost, and availability of a variety of coffee flavors and types.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing smart home-based beverage machine market during the forecast period, with Germany, France, Spain, and the UK being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for fresh juices, owing to rising awareness on health benefits among consumers, and the increasing demand for low-sugar and organic fruit juices, influencing the adoption of smart juicers. North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/880/smart-home-based-beverage-machine-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Behmor, Inc.

Bevi

Breville Group Ltd.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Coway Co., Ltd.

De’Longhi S.p.A.

Jura Elektroapparate AG

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Smart Home-Based Beverage Machine Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):