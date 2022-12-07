Aircraft Air Management Systems Market is Projected to Reach US$ 7.17 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aircraft Air Management Systems Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aircraft Air Management Systems Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing aircraft production to support the rising air passenger traffic, advancement in the air management system technologies addressing current market needs.

Introduction of the lightweight system an increasing aircraft upgrades to provide excellent customer experience

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aircraft Air Management Systems Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By System Type (Thermal Management System, Engine Bleed Air System, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting System, Cabin Pressure Control System, and Ice Protection System),

(Thermal Management System, Engine Bleed Air System, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting System, Cabin Pressure Control System, and Ice Protection System), By Platform Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing),

(Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), By Component Type (Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers, Air Separator Modules, Controlling and Monitoring Electronic Units, Air Mixtures, and Condenser and Evaporator),

(Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers, Air Separator Modules, Controlling and Monitoring Electronic Units, Air Mixtures, and Condenser and Evaporator), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Aircraft Air Management Systems Market Insights

Market Trends by System Type

The market is segmented based on the system type as Thermal Management System, Engine Bleed Air System, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting System, Cabin Pressure Control System, and Ice Protection System. The thermal management segment currently dominates the aircraft air management systems market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

Market Trends by Platform Type

The market is segmented into Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing. The fixed-wing segment is expected to remain most dominant over the next five years. The segment is also likely to garner at a higher rate during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft is the major procurer of air management system in the fixed-wing segment and is likely to remain the growth engine of the market over the next five years as well. Rotary wing aircraft usually fly at a relatively lower altitude than fixed-winged aircraft; thus, the cabin of rotary wing aircraft is not needed to be pressurized, which leads to the requirement of smaller air management systems as compared to the fixed-wing aircraft.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft air management systems during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major aircraft OEMs, such as Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin, and Bell Helicopter. Huge order backlogs of commercial and regional aircraft of Boeing and Bombardier are likely to assure a sustainable demand for air management systems in the region in the foreseeable future.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aircraft Air Management Systems Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Aeronamic Aircraft Subsystems

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

Dukes Aerospace Inc

Honeywell International, Inc.

Liebherr Group

Meggitt Plc

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Air Management Systems Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

