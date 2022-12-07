Micro Flute Paper Market to Hit USD 104.35 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 5.8% During the Forecast Period 2022-2029

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global micro flute paper market size was valued at USD 66.81 billion in 2021 and USD 70.53 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 104.35 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Demand for micro flute paper is projected to grow due to its various benefits such as being lightweight, cost-effective, fit-to-product, and eco-friendly.

Preference for eco-friendly solutions by the packaging industry is expected to impel the market course. Growth in the e-commerce industry is also set to assist in market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Micro Flute Paper Market, 2022-2029.”

Competitive Landscape

Various Collaborations Amongst Key Players to Push Market Progression

The market has various players operating that are involved in acquisitions and collaborations. These market players include Mondi Group, WestRock Company, International Paper Company, and Smurfit Kappa Group. Mondi Group has integrated value chain, which includes certified forests and raw materials, efficient production processes, sustainable packaging and paper solutions, and recycling. Companies have been opting for business expansion and acquisition strategies to gain new customer base, which is expected to propel market development.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 5.8 % 2029 Value Projection USD 104.35 Billion Base Year 2021 Micro Flute Paper Market Size in 2022 USD 70.35 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 300 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Micro Flute Paper Industry Growth Drivers Preference for Eco-friendly Packaging Solutions to Propel Market Progress Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging to Progress Market Development

Segments

C-Flute to Lead Owing to Wide Acceptance in the Food Industry

On the basis of flute type, the market is divided into A-Flute, B-Flute, C-Flute, E-Flute, F-Flute, and others. C-Flute accounts for the biggest part due to the adoption of the product in the food industry with major consumers opting for self-ready packaging. Other types of flutes also have different thicknesses. The demand is based on its fit-to-product shipping containers, which is set to propel market growth.

Food & Beverage to Dictate Due to its Use in Various Decorative Techniques

Based on end-use, the market is categorized into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, industrial, and others. Food & beverages segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a share of 48.9% as it would attract various decorative techniques such as etching, hot stamping, and screen printing to explain the product's brand identity.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Micro Flute Paper Report

DS Smith (U.K.)

Van Genechten Packaging (Belgium)

Mondi Group (U.K.)

International Paper (U.S.)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

WestRock Company (U.S.)

Netpak (Canada)

Hamburger Containerboard (Austria)

Acme Corrugated Box Co., Inc. (U.S.)

MM Group (Austria)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging to Progress Market Development

The increasing interest of consumers in buying the products online and the demand for eco-friendly packaging globally is anticipated to drive the micro flute paper market growth. Consumers prefer the information on the packaging label, which affects their buying habits. Various countries have banned plastic packaging which has created demand in the packaging industry. Environmental issues, government regulations on the use of plastic packaging, and the eco-friendly nature of flute papers are estimated for market development. Preference for eco-friendly solutions in developed countries is expected to further propel market development.

However, government regulations, exploitation of natural resources, and durability of the micro flute paper are expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Share Due to Technological Innovations

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest part in the micro flute paper market share due to increasing rate of industrialization and technological innovations. The market stood at USD 29.14 billion in 2021 due to high demand from countries such as China and India. Increasing number of R&D activities and increasing production of micro flute paper are expected to increase market growth in the region.

North America is expected to have a considerable substantial growth in the forecast period due to increasing usage of the papers for framework of corrugated packaging. It is utilized for packaging in boxes, clamshells, and trays.

Europe has moderate growth due to increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products, which is set to increase the demand for packing.

Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Micro Flute Paper Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Micro Flute Paper Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Flute Type (Value/Volume) A-Flute B-Flute C-Flute E-Flute F-Flute Others By End-use (Value/Volume) Food & Beverage Personal Care & Cosmetics Industrial Others By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

August 2021- MM Group (Mayr-Melnhof Group) acquired Kotkamills completely. The acquisition was agreed in December 2020 after receiving all the approvals from the relevant authorities.

