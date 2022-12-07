Helideck Monitoring System Market is Projected to Reach US$ 266.26 Million in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Helideck Monitoring System Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Helideck Monitoring System Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The escalating number of commercial vessels and ships globally and the surge in global vessel traffic and short replacement cycles of hardware components.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Helideck Monitoring System Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Application Type (Commercial, Defense),

(Commercial, Defense), By Vertical Type (Oil & Gas, Marine),

(Oil & Gas, Marine), By System Type (Hardware, Software),

(Hardware, Software), By End-Use Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket),

(Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Helideck Monitoring System Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as commercial and defense. The commercial segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increase in vessel traffic, majorly in regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific, which has immensely contributed to the surge in demand for helideck monitoring systems in the commercial segment.

Market Trends by Vertical Type

The market is segmented as oil & gas and marine. The marine segment is estimated to command the market in the coming five years, driven by the increasing maritime vessel traffic and growing trade via sea routes.

Market Trends by System Type

The market is segmented as hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period. The key factor driving the demand for helideck monitoring systems is the early replacement of hardware components, such as motion sensors.

Market Trends by End-User Type

The market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is estimated to depict a higher growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in demand for helideck monitoring systems owing to the short replacement cycle of components, such as motion sensors and rise in vessel traffic, especially in regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the helideck monitoring system market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the surge in vessel passenger traffic and military vessel induction in countries such as India, China, and Russia. The market is driven by the countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, which are increasing their defense and commercial marine fleets. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Helideck Monitoring System Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

ABB Group

ASB Systems

AWA Marine

Automasjon og Data AS

Fugro N.V.

Kongsberg Gruppen

Monitor Systems

Observator Group

RH Marine

ShoreConnection International AS.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Helideck Monitoring System Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

