Canada’s Forest Trust Appoints Former Manulife and Tree Canada Executives to its Senior Leadership Team

OTTAWA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Forest Trust (CFT) , a leading social enterprise that offers a turn-key, nature-based solution to capture carbon by building Smart Forests™, announced the appointment of Danielle St-Aubin and Robert Tellier to its senior executive team. This follows the announcement of CFT’s Science, Innovation and Policy Board and Education Advisory Board , demonstrating its strategic growth and marketplace leadership.

Danielle St-Aubin joins CFT as a National Advisor following her most recent role as the CEO of Tree Canada, and Robert Tellier joins as the Chief Revenue Officer following his career at Manulife as the National Vice President of the Group Retirement, Brokerage. Danielle St-Aubin and Robert Tellier’s impressive skills and expertise will support CFT in strategy, product development, partnerships, and operations. They will concentrate on enhancing the company's strategic growth and sustainable impact.

“As Canada’s Forest Trust (CFT) continues to scale rapidly, we are eager to build a team of enthusiastic and talented executives who bring a wealth of industry knowledge to support our impact,” said Gary Zed, Founder and CEO of CFT. “Danielle and Robert will provide national support as we expand our business and scale operations.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve promoted the demonstrable value of nature, and I am inspired by CFT's innovative and collaborative approach to build, preserve, and maintain Canada’s forests. I am excited to join this ambitious team of staff and advisors, seeking new opportunities to engage Canadians in working toward a sustainable tomorrow,” said Danielle St-Aubin.

“My career was built on finding partnerships and solutions for millions of Canadians, and this next chapter is no different. I am honoured to join CFT and embark on our mission to provide meaningful opportunities for all Canadians to participate in nature-based climate action,” said Robert Tellier.

Meet the Team

Danielle St-Aubin was raised in northern Ontario. Danielle has always had a deep appreciation for the power of nature, and her commitment to the environment extends to her professional and personal life.

She has more than 20 years of demonstrated leadership expertise in strategy development, communications and marketing, revenue generation, operations and administration.

Her most recent role was the CEO of Tree Canada. During her tenure, Tree Canada grew from planting 340,000 to one million trees annually.

Prior to that, she held executive positions at Trans Canada Trail and The Ottawa Hospital Foundation, one of Canada’s largest hospital charities. In these roles, she was responsible for building partnerships, raising the profile and increasing the reach of these organizations.

She has an MBA from the Telfer School of Business and is a member of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society College of Fellows.

Robert Tellier was raised and currently resides in Montreal, Quebec. Robert built a career as a strategic, results-oriented professional with over 30 years of experience in financial management, commercial real estate, and partnership development.

Having spent most of his career at Manulife, Robert held the position of National Vice President, where he worked with some of the largest corporations in Canada. Combining strategy and analytical rigour, he built a reputation for delivering innovative products and services to millions of Canadians.

Robert is nationally recognized as a successful and respected thought leader devoted to creating productive company cultures and managing diverse teams.

His passion for environmental stewardship was formed through personal experiences and hobbies, leading to his involvement with various organizations focused on social and environmental causes.

