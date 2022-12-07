Occupant Classification System Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.26 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Occupant Classification System Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Occupant Classification System Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Owing to the strict safety norms led by the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

Likewise, safety standards are soon to be implemented in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Occupant Classification System Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Sensor Type (Pressure Sensor, Seat Belt Tension Sensor),

(Pressure Sensor, Seat Belt Tension Sensor), By Component Type (Airbag Control Unit, Sensors, and Others),

(Airbag Control Unit, Sensors, and Others), By Light-Duty Vehicle Type (Economy Class, Mid-Size Class, and Luxury Class),

(Economy Class, Mid-Size Class, and Luxury Class), By Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Hybrid Electric Vehicle),

(Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Occupant Classification System Market Insights

Market Trends by Sensors Type

The market is segmented as pressure sensor and seat belt tension sensor. The seat belt tension sensor segment holds the larger share of the occupant classification system market due to the adoption of passive safety standards in an automobile along with the imminent government directives in the emerging economies. The pressure sensor segment is estimated to register a faster growth in the coming five years. Further, the sensors segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Sensors form an integral part of the occupant classification system mechanism in an automobile.

Market Trends by Light-Duty Vehicle Type

The market is segmented as economy class, mid-size class, and luxury class. The mid-size class is projected to register the largest share of the market in the coming five years. The growing installation of occupant classification system in mid-size and luxury class of vehicles further drives the growth of the global occupant classification system market.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for occupant classification systems in the coming five years. The market is driven by the rising automobile production, adoption of safety features, and the presence of top-notch OEMs along with automotive component suppliers in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Occupant Classification System Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

Nidec Corporation

TCS Corporation

Joyson Safety Systems

Keihin Corporation

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Shanghai Shanben Industrial E.&I. Co., Ltd

Flexpoint Sensor Systems.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Occupant Classification System Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

