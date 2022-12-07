CEMATRIX Announces the Strengthening of Its North American Sales Team

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products, announces the strengthening of its sales team by way of key new hires in 2022 with a focus on sales growth and regional sales expansion throughout North America’s infrastructure markets.

“It has been a priority for CEMATRIX to bolster its sales efforts in key markets as we continue to educate end users and promote our cellular concrete solutions across North America,” stated Jeff Kendrick, President, and CEO of CEMATRIX. “We appreciate the importance of building a robust sales team, which has been rounded out with three key hires in 2022 that are and will continue to add to our sales pipeline and convert the growing pipeline into projects. These three experienced sales professionals include Mr. Oliver Xiao, P.Eng., Mr Sylvain Bossé and Mr. Nathan Hackney.”

Mr. Oliver Xiao, P.Eng. is based in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and joined CEMATRIX as a Technical Sales Representative, Central Region (Province of Ontario). Oliver is a Licensed Engineer in the Province of Ontario and has a technical background in Ready-Mix Concrete products and practices. He has provided technical advice to infrastructure project owners and consultants on project requirements including engineering standards and specifications. His experience provides technical support for site application of specialized concrete products and technologies.

Oliver is a Board Member at the American Concrete Institute (ACI) Ontario Chapter; Past Chair of the Infrastructure Task Force at the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers, and a Board Executive of the (PEO) Professional Engineers of Ontario York Chapter.

Mr. Sylvain Bossé is based in the Greater Montreal Area (GMA) and joined CEMATRIX as a Technical Sales Representative Eastern Region (ECAN), which comprises the Provinces of Quebec, the Ottawa Region of Ontario, PEI, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Nfld. Labrador.

Sylvain has over thirty years of experience in the technical aspects of cement and Ready-Mix concrete products after working with both Lafarge and CRH in the development of new products for the North American markets. Sylvain has worked with Specifiers, Engineering Consultants, Provincial Government Agencies i.e. MTQ (Ministry Transportation Quebec), Contractors, and Owners during has career, and is an active Board Member of the greater Montreal area American Concrete Institute (ACI) Chapter.

Mr. Nathan Hackney is the East Coast Business Development Manager for MixOnSite USA, Inc., and is based in Central Virginia. Nathan holds two degrees, a Bachelor of Science from North Carolina Wesleyan College and Master of Science from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He and the MixOnSite team cover technical aspects of design and sales for projects throughout North America.

Nathan has worked in the cellular concrete market for more than five years, primarily on the East Coast of the United States with a focus on larger scale projects in the pipe abandonment, annular space grouting, and load reducing fill markets. Nathan is experienced with educating design engineers on all the benefits of using LDCC (“Low Density Cellular Concrete”) on overpass, bridge and other infrastructure applications, instead of traditional backfill materials, EPS (“expanded poly styrene”) Blocks, or other products.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

