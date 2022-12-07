Quark Announces The Launch of Its First to Market Innovation - BuubiBottle Smart Portable Milk Warmer

Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quark introduces the BuubiBottle Smart Portable Milk Warmer, the most advanced portable baby milk warmer available. The first of its kind, Quark’s Smart Portable Milk Warmer revolutionizes the way active families heat milk or water for formula on the go.

Designed in Vancouver, British Columbia - every component is thoughtfully crafted with parents in mind, enabling them to prepare bottles at the touch of a button with a real-time temperature display, large capacity battery and durable, BPA free TritanTM construction.

“With proven product-market fit, our Smart Portable Milk Warmer enables parents to take the guesswork out of preparing bottles on-the-go,” said Garett Senez, Partner and CEO at Quark. “Finally, formula-feeding parents can say goodbye to their clunky flask full of hot water and warm liquids to an ideal temperature in minutes, without a power outlet. You can say goodbye to the wrist test.”

The milk warmer’s state-of-the-art dedicated PID temperature control processor saves energy and prevents overheating by precisely warming liquids and constantly monitoring fluctuations to maintain your selected temperature.

Starting at body temperature (37°C/98°F) to warm breastmilk or water for formula, the BuubiBottle Smart Portable Milk Warmer can be adjusted up to 50°C/122°F to keep tea and coffee warm, too.

Warm milk and water on-the-go – The integrated battery helps safely warm milk or water for formula and maintain a precise temperature for up to 10 hours, cord-free.

The integrated battery helps safely warm milk or water for formula and maintain a precise temperature for up to 10 hours, cord-free. Durable and leakproof design – Drop-safe Tritan TM construction, secure locking cap, and multi-contact silicone seals protect against accidental damage and prevent leaks.

Drop-safe Tritan construction, secure locking cap, and multi-contact silicone seals protect against accidental damage and prevent leaks. Designed to move with you – A soft, tactile surface coating enhances grip and the removable silicone carry strap makes for easy handling wherever life takes you.

A soft, tactile surface coating enhances grip and the removable silicone carry strap makes for easy handling wherever life takes you. USB Type C charging – Quickly charge the 4400mAh lithium-ion battery and enjoy all-day battery life so you can warm bottles on-the-move.

Quickly charge the 4400mAh lithium-ion battery and enjoy all-day battery life so you can warm bottles on-the-move. Easy to Clean Component - Includes Quark’s all-silicone FlexBrush for easy cleaning and maintenance on the go.

The BuubiBottle Smart Portable Milk Warmer is available for presale now on QuarkBaby.com for $114.99 USD, and will be available at US national retailers online and in-store beginning December 15, 2022.

Kicking off its commercial debut with strategic retail partnerships, Quark is slated to grow its commercial presence across the United States and Canada. The BuubiBottle Smart Portable Milk Warmer represents the first product within Quark’s nursing and feeding line. The company expects to expand its product assortment in the baby category with additional technology-driven innovations launching in 2023.

About Quark

Founded in 2021, Quark is a Vancouver-based start-up dedicated to making parenting easier with an assortment of intelligent baby products designed to be more functional, easier to use, and clean. Inspired by Canadian parents, for Canadian parents, Quark offers thoughtful, high-quality, and safe baby products suited for modern families. Visit QuarkBaby.com for more information.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @QuarkBaby

Facebook: @Quark Baby

LinkedIn: @Quark Baby

TikTok: @QuarkBaby

Twitter: @QuarkBaby

Pinterest: @Quark Baby Canada

Attachments