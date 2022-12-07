The Judge Group Launches New Website to Enhance Client and Candidate Experience

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development, is pleased to announce the launch of its updated, state-of-the-art website at www.Judge.com . With this latest technology investment, Judge is doubling down on its commitment to streamlining the client and candidate experience while showcasing the breadth and depth of the firm’s expertise.



“After months of behind-the-scenes work, we’re excited to unveil the site and invite visitors to explore its new capabilities,” said Marty Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. “In addition to creating a more streamlined user experience (UX), we’re focused on providing online resources to help clients and candidates find exactly what they’re looking for, whether that's a managed services solution for a complex business challenge that taps into our global resources and capabilities, the perfect match for a role, or resources to advance their careers.”

The new website, which launched in October 2022, includes improved job search functionality, a seamless UX, a library of thought leadership articles, case studies, and additional original content focused on current trends in learning, consulting, and staffing across a wide range of industries.

“The website refresh offers an opportunity for us to portray the Judge brand in a whole new light,” remarked Brian Anderson, president of The Judge Group. “It allows us to highlight the growth we’ve experienced over the past decade — particularly the last several years — and is part of our continued investment in technology and research to support the evolving needs of clients and candidates.”

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. The Judge Group partners with over 60 of the Fortune 100 and is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. For more information about The Judge Group, visit https://www.judge.com or call (800) 301-0110.