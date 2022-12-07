Medical Spa Market to Surge USD 41.37 Billion and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.10 by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Demand, and Revenue Outlook

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database titled as " Medical Spa Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. Key elements of this report range from industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics or market definition in terms of drivers and restraints, market segmentation and value chain analysis, key opportunities or developments, application, and technology outlook, regional or country-level analysis to the competitive landscape. In an all-inclusive Medical Spa report, market definition studies the market drivers and market restraints which gives a clear idea to businesses about taking the decision of whether to enhance or reduce the production of a particular product. On the other hand, market segmentation estimates the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user, or with respect to geography. Besides, competitor analysis is one of the most imperative aspects of market research reports which aids businesses in deciding upon strategies by matching them up with the competitors.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical spa market which was USD 14.4 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 41.37 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

Medical spas, sometimes known as medi-spas or medspas, aim to mix various medical procedures that would ordinarily be conducted in a doctor's office with the experience of a spa. There is a special emphasis on anti-aging therapy. Indeed, medical spas may now provide non-surgical anti-aging therapies that were previously exclusively available in a doctor's office. However, medical spas must be owned and run by a trained physician in some jurisdictions.

The medical spa has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clientele. As customers become more social media savvy, anti-aging products are becoming more popular. As a result, major corporations must now provide innovative and efficient services. The rising demand for anti-aging skincare treatments is the primary driver of this market, and this trend is expected to continue as millennials get older. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, those aged 30 to 39 accounted for 45 percent of cosmetic surgeries in the United States in 2020, with 6.1 million total cosmetic procedures, including 684,000 surgical procedures and 5.4 million minimally invasive surgeries.

Opportunities

Surge in use of cosmetic treatment and medicines

Technological advancements in skincare equipment, an increase in the number of skin-related ailments, an ageing population, and an increase in demand for improved medical spa services are some of the causes driving this trend. Furthermore, the medical spa industr is expected to benefit from the expansion of medical tourism in developing nations such as China, Singapore, Brazil, and India.

Rapid growth of the medical spa market

Furthermore, with the rising use of dermal fillers, laser hair removal , and rejuvenation procedures, the market is expected to expand. Furthermore, enterprises in emerging nations are giving tailored beauty treatments to justify higher charges, thereby assisting in the development of the industry in such countries. Furthermore, technology developments and device price reductions are expected to provide profitable growth prospects.

Some of the major players operating in the medical spa market are:

BIOVITAL MEDSPA (U.S.)

Westchase Medsap, LLC (U.S.)

Chic la Vie Med Spa (U.S.)

Lanserhof (Austria)

Canyon Ranch (U.S.)

Serenity Medspa (U.S)

Bijoux Medi-Spa (U.K)

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa (Germany)

Sha Wellness Clinic (UAE)

Cocoona (UAE)

Aesthetics Medispa (UK)

Lily's Medi Spa (U.S.)

The Drx Medispa (China)

Chiva Som (U.S.)

Mandarin Oriental (U.S.)

Recent Development

Clinique La Prairie's Bangkok Medical Spa & Aesthetics destination debuted a new medical menu in June 2021.

In March 2020, the company announced a collaboration with Minor Hotels' St. Regis Bangkok to open a new medical spa.

Drivers: Medical Spa Market

Growing demand for aesthetic medicines and cosmetic treatment

Furthermore, the worldwide ageing of the baby boomer population, combined with rising disposable incomes, is propelling the medical spa industry forward, resulting in increased consumer awareness of self-care and anti-aging services and a rapid expansion of the wellness tourism sector.

Rising consumer disposable income

The rise of the tourism sector, particularly in emerging countries, is further raising demand for such services. Key corporations provide tailored beauty treatments to justify premium charges and use their position. The incorporation of biophilic design and wellness architecture into the entire structural design of the property is an emerging trend in the industry.

Increase in awareness among people regarding the enhancement of self-appearance

At addition, new facial treatments offered in medical spas, such as the ultrasonic fountain, nature signature facial, oxygen facial, derma wave, and HydraFacial MD, are helping to drive segment growth.

Segmentation: Medical Spa Market

By Service

Facial Treatment

Body Shaping & Contouring

Hair Removal

Scar Revision

Other services

By End-User:

Men

Women

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The medical spa market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, service and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical spa market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America led the medical spa market and accounted for the greatest revenue share of 42.3 percent in 2020. Due to higher expenditure on wellness tourism (domestic and international traffic) than other areas. The simple availability of numerous services and goods for various aesthetic operations in the United States and Canada is likely to grow the medical spa market even further.

Due to the expanding popularity and growth of the wellness tourism sector and rising wellness tourism expenditure, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the quickest rate over the projection period. The regional market will continue to increase as interest in experiencing travel grows and airline and travel choices become more affordable.

For More Insights Grab TOC @

