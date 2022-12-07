Tecogen Appoints Dr. John M Albertine to Board of Directors

WALTHAM, MA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John M Albertine to the Board of Directors. Dr. Albertine has served on the Board of numerous public companies including Fruit of the Loom, Thermo Electron Corporation (now Thermo Fisher Corporation), American Precision Industries, Intersections Inc, DynaTech Corporation and Kadant inc. He has also served as the Vice Chairman of the Fruit of the Loom Company and has served on two Presidential Commissions under President Reagan. Presently he is the CEO of Albertine Enterprises Inc. a public policy and advocacy firm based in Washington DC. He is also the Managing Partner at JJ&B an investment banking firm. Dr. Albertine has a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Virginia and Doctor of Humanities (honorary) from King’s College, PA. He was also the Chair of the Economics Department at the Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia and an Adjunct Professor at the US Marine Corps, Command and Staff College at Quantico.

“We are honored to have Dr. Albertine join our board of directors. His knowledge and wealth of expertise serving on the boards of public companies is invaluable,” said Benjamin Locke, CEO of Tecogen. “We look forward to his contributions as a board member and a member of our audit committee as Tecogen grows.”

