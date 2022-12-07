English French

Notice of adjustment of the rights of holders of Green OCEANEs

Notice to holders of the €249,999,981.75 bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due 2025 of Voltalia (ISIN FR00140001X1) (the “Green OCEANEs”)

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”).

Holders of the Green OCEANEs issued by Voltalia on 13 January 2021 and 29 July 2022 are hereby notified that, as a result of the capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights pursuant to terms and conditions as precisely set out in the prospectus including (i) the universal registration document (document d’enregistrement universel) of Voltalia filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) on 2 May 2022 under number D.22-0410, (ii) a first amendment to the universal registration document filed with the AMF on 15 November 2022 under number D.22-0410-A01 and (iii) a securities note (note d’opération) (including the summary of the prospectus) which was approved by the AMF on 15 November 2022 under number 22-447, pursuant to Conditions 2.6.B.1. and 2.9, the Conversion/Exchange Ratio shall be adjusted from 1 Voltalia share per each Green OCEANE to 1.084 Voltalia share per Green OCEANE with effect from 7 December 2022.

Next on the agenda: : Revenues Q4 2022, on January 25, 2023 (after market close)

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

