Animal Ultrasound Market Size, Analysis 2022: Grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1% and Expected to Reach Valuation of US$ 903.4 Mn, Forecast (2022-2032) – Persistence Market Research

New York, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Animal Ultrasound Market revenues were estimated at US$ 219.3 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 903.4 Mn.



Market growth is expected to be fueled by the growing demand for Small Companion Animals due to expanding pet adoption and higher spending on their well-being and health, the business is expected to grow. Furthermore, the market is predicted to grow as the number of dogs and cats diagnosed with cancer and cardiac disorders rises, among other things.

Veterinary practitioners and improvements in the industry also look forward to driving the growth of the animal veterinary ultrasound market over the coming years.

In August 2020, the CDC reported that a small number of animals, including dogs and cats, were affected by the SARS-CoV-2 after close contact with individuals infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Some of the recent developments in Animal Ultrasound market are as follows:

In June 2019, Fujifilm Sonosite and Partners Healthcare, a US-based enterpriser, partnered to improve the design of ultrasound projects using artificial intelligence.

In September 2019, E. I Medical Imaging, one of the most well-known vendors, unveiled the IBEX PRO, a new ultrasonic brand scanner.

In November 2019, the most popular Butterfly Network launched its new product Butterfly iQ Vet, which uses chip technology to scan animals ranging from companions to huge and exotic animals using a single probe.

In August 2020, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. announced the release of ImageVue DR30 Digital Imaging System, thus expanding its imaging offering.

The expansion of the pet insurance industry and popularity of personalized animals are thought to be the main drivers of the projected increase in veterinary ultrasound systems throughout the forecast period.

The large animal category is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR because to the increased prevalence of zoonotic infections in cows, horses, buffalos, and other large animals.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the animal ultrasound market are IDEXX, Carestream Health; Esaote SpA; Sound; Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.; Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging; BCF (IMV Imaging); Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Siemens Medical Solutions; and Heska Corp.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Animal Ultrasound market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Animal Type, Small Companion Animals, Large Animals), Type (3-D/4-D Ultrasound Imaging, 2-D Ultrasound Imaging, Doppler Imaging), Technology (Digital Imaging, Contrast Imaging, Microstream), and Scanner Type (Cart-Based Ultrasound Scanners, Handheld Ultrasound Scanners), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

