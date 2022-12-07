Sail Croatia Offers A Hassle-Free Way To Explore On Their Elegance Croatia Cruises, With Accommodation, Transport, Daily Buffet Breakfast, And 3-Course Lunch Included

Egham, UK, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sail Croatia is a British-based cruise line operating in the Adriatic Sea along the Dalmatian coast of Croatia.

Established in 2005, they are now a globally focused business that provides exceptional customer service to their clients, has strong local connections with Croatian family-owned businesses, and a selection of cruise experiences to suit all travel styles and budgets, such as luxury small ship cruises, active cruises, party cruises, and yacht experiences.

They are now offering their Elegance Croatia cruises that include a 7-day natural, cultural, and historical sightseeing experience and unparalleled luxury on their high-quality, custom-built small ships that feature air-conditioned ensuite rooms, spacious dining saloons, and large sundecks.

Guests can also expect airport transportation, a delicious daily buffet breakfast made with local ingredients, and a 3-course lunch, which they will experience with like-minded people onboard the intimate small ship setting, where no more than 40 guests and crew will be on board.

Luxury Croatia Cruises

With Sail Croatia’s Elegance Croatia Cruises, you can not only expect the highest quality accommodation, facilities, and an array of local delicacies available on board their small luxury ship, but the cruise also includes a variety of included and optional excursions, like a Captain’s Dinner, a traditional village dinner, kayaking, buggying, wine tasting, and Game of Thrones Walking Tours, so that you and your loved ones can make lifelong memories.

Their authentic luxury cruises have a range of different itineraries and start from either Split or Dubrovnik to show you the most incredible and exciting destinations the Dalmatian coast has to offer.

An example of some of their Elegance Croatia Cruises include:

Dubrovnik Return Summary

This route is perfect for guests looking to fly both in and out of Dubrovnik International Airport.

You will join your ship in the medieval city of Dubrovnik on day 1; then, you will cruise to the breathtaking island of Mljet to catch a magical sunset and enjoy your first night on board.

On day 2 you will leave Mljet behind and continue to the island of Hvar, where you will have the opportunity to explore both Hvar Town and Stari Grad before cruising to the city of Split on day 4.

Days 5 and 6 are spent exploring the seaside town of Makarska and the impressive island of Korcula before the cruise returns to Dubrovnik for one final special night.

Itinerary Highlights:

Walk Dubrovnik’s famous City Walls

Watch a sunset from the Spanjola Fortress in Hvar

Dine at a World Heritage Site in Stari Grad

Discover Diocletian’s Palace, Split

Experience waterfront dining in Makarska

Find Marco Polo’s birthplace in Korcula Old Town

Split Return South Summary

Ideal for guests who want to fly in and out of Split International Airport, the first 2 days of this exciting 7-day itinerary allows you to explore the island of Hvar, the traditional town of Stari Grad, and the impressive, bustling town of Hvar.

The cruise will then continue to the green island of Mljet for day 3 before heading to the magical mainland city of Dubrovnik.

The next stop on this route takes the cruise to the island of Korcula, and the seaside town of Makarska before the cruise returns to Split for one final night.

Itinerary Highlights:

Discover Diocletian’s Palace, Split

Dine at a World Heritage Site in Stari Grad

Visit the Spanjola Fortress in Hvar

Walk Dubrovnik’s famous City Walls

Explore a 12th Century Benedictine Monastery in Mljet

