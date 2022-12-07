The Boston Globe Names ProcessUnity a Top Place to Work for 2022

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of risk management software for third-party risk and cybersecurity performance, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

“Our third recognition as a Top Place to Work reflects the exceptional company culture we’ve created at ProcessUnity,” said Sean Cronin, CEO of ProcessUnity. “We give our people the growth opportunities and work-life balance they need to deliver unparalleled customer success and compelling new products. We’re incredibly proud to see validation from The Boston Globe that our values-driven team differentiates us in the market. It’s the talent and commitment of our people that makes ProcessUnity one of the most exciting places to work today.””

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Hundreds of organizations worldwide rely on the ProcessUnity platform to protect against their two greatest risks - third-party risk and cybersecurity risk. ProcessUnity software automates and streamlines risk reduction efforts across departments, enabling organizations to create a well-rounded defense from procurement to cybersecurity.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The 2022 survey included more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, the most companies ever surveyed in the state. The winners share a few key traits, including offering flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and remembering to have some fun along the way.

"The pandemic has changed the way we work, and the employers who topped the list understand it goes far beyond the remote vs. in-office debate," said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. "Workers want flexibility, of course, but they also want more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose."

ProcessUnity is hiring. If you’re interested in joining one of the Top Places to Work in the greater Boston area, visit https://www.processunity.com/about-us/careers/.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for third-party risk and cybersecurity performance management. The ProcessUnity platform unifies how organizations assess, measure, and mitigate risk through automation. Built by a team of risk experts and implemented within the world’s leading enterprises, ProcessUnity solutions align programs and people to create a well-rounded defense against critical business risks. Headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts, ProcessUnity has earned recognition from leading analyst firms, customers and partners. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com/.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.