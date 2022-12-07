Vision Energy Corporation Announces Symbol Change To “VENG”

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Vision Energy Corporation (OTCQB:VENG) announces that, effective at the open of market trading today, its ticker symbol will change from “VIHDD” to “VENG”, completing previously reported corporate actions of the Company (see News Release dated November 7, 2022).



No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be traded on the OTCQB and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Leveraging its proven track-record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development, and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply, and distribution. The Company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains.

