Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market will reach to USD 31.44 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9%% by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the bleeding disorders treatment market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the bleeding disorders treatment market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, drug class, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Bleeding Disorders Treatment market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Wellona Pharma, Bayer AG, Zydus Group, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Novartis AG, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Théa Laboratories, OASIS Medical, Alcon, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide bleeding disorders treatment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Disruptions in the body's typical blood clotting process are a defining feature of bleeding disorders. This condition may have disastrous effects in accident settings because of the prolonged bleeding. Additionally, there is a potential that the body will spontaneously begin bleeding. The majority of bleeding disorders are inherited, even though some bleeding disorders can also be acquired as a result of liver conditions, drug interactions, low red blood cell counts, vitamin K deficiencies, and other factors that are covered in detail in the report by geographical tendencies of disease. The number of people with liver diseases, anaemia, and other blood coagulation problems is expected to rise, which will cause the market for treating bleeding disorders to expand quickly. In the study, various growth characteristics are assessed using dynamics. The market for treating bleeding disorders is expanding due to an increase in the number of patients who have been given the diagnosis, increased research and development efforts, investments from key market players, increased public awareness of bleeding disorders, particularly haemophilia, and successful government initiatives in developed nations to establish a vast network of diagnosis and treatment facilities. But many individuals are unable to access the proper care due to the high cost of pharmaceuticals and a shortage of trained medical professionals, which has been limiting the market's expansion. Treatment market growth is largely constrained by underdeveloped and developing nations, but these nations' markets are also expanding.

Scope of Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Type, By Drug Class, By region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Wellona Pharma, Bayer AG, Zydus Group, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Novartis AG, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Théa Laboratories, OASIS Medical, Alcon, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Hemophilia A segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and other. Hemophilia A is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. High investments in R&D activities pertaining to the creation of recombinant factors, along with advances in the technology utilized to treat bleeding disorders among patients is likely to fuel the market during the forecast period. The frequency of type A varies with different countries, with a range of 5.4-14.5 cases per 100,000 males, according to figures published in WebMD LLC in 2019. Additionally, 50 to 60 % of individuals had severe hemophilia A, which is linked to severe bleeding symptoms. Additionally, the majority of products on the market are used to treat type A hemophilia.

The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The drug class includes recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, fibrin sealants, and other segments. The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rise can be attributed to increasing R&D efforts and pharmaceutical firms' greater focus on recombinant products, which led to the introduction of new drugs. The rising incidence of blood disorders and the expanding popularity of recombinant coagulation factor concentrates are the segment's main growth factors. Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates are used to treat diseases like haemophilia (prevention and control of hemorrhagic episodes).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Bleeding Disorders Treatment include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. North America is anticipated to retain a large market position in the blood disease therapeutics market as a result of the rising prevalence of different blood disorders and the rising patient awareness in this field. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia, around 18,000 and 11,000 Americans, respectively, have haemophilia and von Willebrand disease. Additionally, every year 400 neonates with haemophilia A receive a diagnosis, affecting 1 in every 5,000 male births. Two further variables that are significantly aiding regional market expansion are the availability of a robust healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in research and development to discover therapies for blood disorders.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Bleeding Disorders Treatment market size was valued at USD 0.604 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.125 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2029.

The emergence of blood illnesses in Germany is driving up need for care for bleeding disorders. The EHC represents about 90,000 individuals with a diagnosis of a rare bleeding disorder such haemophilia, von Willebrand disease (VWD), or another uncommon ailment. Additionally, rising government spending in the healthcare sector fuels the industry.

China

China Bleeding Disorders Treatment’s market size was valued at USD 0.508 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.859 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2029. Because more individuals are becoming aware of genetic diseases, the Chinese market is probably going to have a significant revenue share in the market for treating bleeding disorders. The prevalence of bleeding disorders among patients is increasing, and there are medications or therapies available to treat these conditions, which is causing the market to grow. the store Factors like increased R&D activities and pharmaceutical companies' increased focus on developing novel treatments are anticipated to benefit China.

India

India's Bleeding Disorders Treatment market size was valued at USD 0.139 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.219 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. The region's market is expanding as a result of increasing investments in R&D to find treatments for blood disorders and the presence of a strong healthcare infrastructure.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, etc. However, several companies operating in the healthcare sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward healthcare services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising population of patients.

