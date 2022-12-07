Rentschler implements innovative learning program in collaboration with MassBioEd and WPI

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and the company continues to evolve and grow. Adjacent to its existing facility in Milford, MA, the company has undertaken the largest expansion in its long history. The state-of-the-art Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center (RBMC) will add 22,000 square feet of manufacturing cleanroom space and house four new 2,000 L single-use bioreactors, in addition to being highly automated and leveraging industry 4.0 solutions. As the company grows in terms of capacity, technology, projects, and clients, it is also growing its highly trained workforce.



Earlier this year, the company kicked off an exciting program with MassBioEd and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) to train people re-joining the workforce for stable, attractive biotech manufacturing opportunities. MassBioEd’s Life Sciences Apprenticeship Program is building talent pipelines for positions like Biomanufacturing Technicians, providing individuals with non-traditional training opportunities to enter careers in the life sciences. Rentschler Biopharma joined as one of the first employer partners for the expansion of the program into Central Massachusetts. The inaugural group of ten (10) apprentices has completed 16 weeks of training: Eight weeks involved a MassBio-led curriculum including basic academic coursework, as well as an introduction to business and to biotech. The additional eight weeks were spent at WPI Biomanufacturing Education and Training Center (BETC) to learn the fundamentals of biotech production, including both upstream and downstream processes. Five of the apprentices started at Rentschler Biopharma in September, and the remaining five at the end of November.

Mark Caswell, Vice President, Site Head, Rentschler Biopharma, Inc., said: “Rentschler Biopharma has remained relevant throughout its history by creating value sustainably for our employees and clients. We focus on anticipating the needs of tomorrow with highly trained and experienced people. The workforce training program we have undertaken with WPI and MassBioEd is truly a win-win situation, enabling people from underrepresented communities to enter careers in the biotech space while supporting our need to bring in new talent.”

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,200 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma has launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd.

