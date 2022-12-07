Harry E. Robbins Associates, Inc. and The Pickleball Club Announce Six Sites for the Club's $180 Million Expansion

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraging its expertise in local real estate, Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates, Inc. recently helped The Pickleball Club select six locations as part of a $180 million expansion to bring 15 private indoor pickleball facilities to the Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida region.

The Pickleball Club's first location is set to open in January 2023 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, followed by openings in Port St. Lucie and Bonita Springs in the fall of 2023. Other new locations are planned in Fort Myers, The Villages, and Venice in the winter, spring, and summer of 2024, respectively.

"We are looking to build a private pickleball club for the multitudes. It will be constructed of the best materials, by the best men and women to be hired, after the simplest designs that modern engineering can devise," said Brian McCarthy, co-founder and CEO of The Pickleball Club. "But it will be so low in price that no man or woman making a good salary will be unable to join and enjoy the blessings of hours of pleasure playing pickleball indoors with friends and family."

The Pickleball Club caters to players at every skill level, from beginners to advanced players, with a family-friendly indoor pickleball experience complete with air-conditioned courts, outdoor activity centers, and dining options. The new facilities are expected to positively impact the communities in which they are located in several ways; the Play for Life Foundation, sponsored by The Pickleball Club, gives to the community by providing mobile Club-N-Boxes to youth organizations, first responders and veterans.

"Harry E. Robbins Associates was instrumental in locating and negotiating the terms and conditions of purchasing our first club," adds McCarthy. "The parcel is in the master-planned community of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Since the acquisition, our primary boulevard has been connected to Waterside, increasing the location's traffic, visibility, and desirability."

The Robbins Real Estate team specializes in helping local businesses navigate the Southwest Florida real estate market and is Sarasota's longest-established real estate firm under the same family ownership. The firm's vast depth and understanding of retail, industrial and office properties is an asset for buyers and sellers; it has been involved in the planning and marketing of hundreds of office and warehouse projects from Orlando to Venice, Florida.

"When we were proposing potential sites for The Pickleball Club, we reviewed demographic information with a focus on finding places with strong populations of residents above 50 years old. We also took a hard look at the current zoning, traffic counts, size, and configurations of each of the properties before our proposals," said Loyd M. Robbins, President at Harry E. Robbins Associates.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America. According to the 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) Single Sport Report on Pickleball, the sport has grown to 4.8 million players in the U.S. From 2020 to 2021, a growth of 14.8%, and increased by 21.3% the previous year.

To learn more about Robbins Residential and Robbins Commercial real estate services, please visit https://www.robbinscommercial.com for more information.

About Harry E. Robbins Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1971 by Harry Robbins, Harry E. Robbins Associates, Inc., is a privately held, family-owned real estate company built on integrity, hard work, and tradition that has retained the same ownership and Sarasota location for over 50 years. The Robbins family of Real Estate agents has formed a reputation of reliability and productivity for themselves within the Southwest Florida community.

