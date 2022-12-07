Hospital Gowns Market to hit USD 4 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hospital gowns market value is estimated to exceed USD 4 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing geriatric population across the globe that is prone to chronic diseases will influence the demand for hospital gowns. Illnesses like diabetes, arthritis, coronary heart disorder, etc. are major contributors to elevated hospitalization rates across both developing and developed countries. With increasing age, chronic diseases become significantly complex due to comorbidities, cognitive, and functional impairment.

High instances of diabetes and hypertension will elevate the cases of chronic kidney disorders and related treatment options that require the use of medical gowns.

Wide-ranging clinical benefits of reusable hospital gowns

The hospital gowns market revenue from the reusable gowns segment is set to reach over USD 2 billion by 2032. Reusable hospital gowns are more efficient as they are thicker, more resilient to tearing, and resistant to infections and other microorganisms. When compared to disposable gowns, washable hospital gowns are less expensive as patients can use them multiple times. Additionally, these PPE are a sustainable option proven to be better for the environment and produce less waste.

Browse key industry insights spread across 140 pages with 177 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, “Hospital Gowns Market Size, By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Gown (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), Protection Level (Minimal, Low, Moderate, High), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032”, In detail along with the table of contents:

High number of surgical procedures to influence product use

Hospital gowns industry value from patient gowns held over 25% share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a notable pace by 2032. The growing demand for patient gowns will be driven by an increase in the number of inpatient admissions in healthcare facilities. The rise in the incidence of chronic diseases is another important factor driving up demand for patient robes. Furthermore, efforts to improve the per-person medical professional ratio is likely to support the deployment of patient gowns.

Rising outpatient service demand fueling low protection level protection gowns need

The hospital gowns market share from the low protection level segment is anticipated to reach over USD 595 million by 2032. owing to the increased outpatient service expansion and patient intake linked to infections. These gowns are frequently used during basic care, routine isolation in a hospital, blood collection, suturing in the intensive care unit (ICU), and pathology lab procedures, among other things. Hospital gowns with a low level of protection offer superior fluid protection against splatter and soaking. These gowns come in sterile and non-sterile varieties and can be found in PP, PE, and SMS materials.

High disease burden across Asia Pacific to fuel market gains

Asia Pacific hospital gowns market was valued at over USD 1.2 billion in 2022. The expansion of PPE manufacturing in the region is fueled by increasing healthcare service penetration, rising healthcare costs, and an increase in the number of government initiatives to raise public awareness. The high disease burden and rising privatization of the healthcare sector will assist industry expansion. High spending on health insurance, increasing focus on appointing skilled healthcare personnel, and a booming aging population that is susceptible to numerous chronic illnesses are factors that will stimulate the APAC hospital gowns industry growth.

New product developments and approvals to influence industry trends

Some of the leading industry participants in the global hospital gowns market include Cardinal Health, Paul Hartmann AG, Surgiene Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., 3M Company, Stryker, and Kimberly-Clark Health Care, among others.

