The audit committee's opinion on the transaction with the related parties

AB Amber Grid (hereinafter – Company) received an UAB “EPSO-G” Audit Committee (which also acts as Company‘s Audit Committee) opinion on 6th of December 2022 regarding the intention of the Company to enter into a transaction with the related party UAB EPSO-G regarding the 2019 year tax losses transfer transaction (hereinafter - Transaction) and approved the essential terms of the Transaction.

In the opinion of the audit committee, the transaction is in line with market conditions and is fair and reasonable with respect to the shareholders of Amber Grid, which is not a counterparty of the transactions.

The Board of AB Amber Grid shall consider the conclusion of the agreement on the 13th of December 2022.

