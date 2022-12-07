Shield Selected as Finalist in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

TEL-AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield , the world’s leading communication compliance platform, today is proud to announce it has been chosen for the shortlist in the global 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program for its work in the SaaS and Security field. With its ability to proactively monitor market manipulation and nefarious behaviors across employee communication channels in the cloud, the Cloud Awards honor is only the latest for Shield, and comes on the heels of the fast-rising startup’s recent $20M Series B funding round.



As banks and financial institutions navigate added compliance challenges in this new, work-from-anywhere environment, the Cloud Awards have recognized Shield for its ability to utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processors to deploy employee communication surveillance in the cloud.

The Cloud Awards is one of the longest-standing and most influential platforms that recognize the organizations paving the way for cloud-based innovations. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

“When we first started Shield, banks and financial firms have kept compliance platforms on premises and have been averse to moving to the cloud, however the work from home era and the rising complexity in communication data drove many of them into new offerings that otherwise wouldn’t have been considered,” said Ofir Shabtai, Co-Founder and CTO of Shield. “Shield, proven by recognitions like the Cloud Awards, enables organizations to quickly deploy its AI powered monitoring platform, with the most advanced security measures all by drastically reducing cloud footprint and total cost of ownership.”

The Cloud Awards finalist will be announced on January 17, 2023, with the winners announced on February 7, 2023. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-shortlist/

About Shield

Shield is an advanced end-to-end Communication Compliance platform that allows organizations of any size to mitigate risks, escape the data silos, improve operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Shield redefines the way enterprises and financial institutions manage and mitigate employee communication risks by applying advanced AI, NLP, and visualization capabilities. Shield is specifically built for today’s digital work environment, where organizations face multiple challenges, including financial crime, privacy and misconduct. Learn more: https://www.shieldfc.com/