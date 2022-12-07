CFIQ Statement on the New CSF Dealer/Firm Portal

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conseil des fonds d’investissement du Québec (CFIQ) today welcomed the Chambre de la sécurité financière (CSF) announcement regarding the launch of their Dealer/Firm Portal. The new platform will help support dealer firms’ professional development oversight of advisors by enabling CSF members to share their continuing education files directly with their compliance teams.



“We applaud the CSF’s efforts to support professional development by providing dealers with visibility into the continuing education of their advisors,” said Eric Hallé, Chair of the CFIQ Board of Governors. “The new portal will enable firms to be better equipped to comply with oversight obligations, which will ultimately benefit the investors they serve.”

Brokers and firms will be able to request access to the Dealer/Firm Portal starting in January 2023.

Visit the CSF website to view the full release.

About CFIQ

CFIQ is the Quebec voice of The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers and distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information:

Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317