Christensen Welcomes two Executive Leaders to its Team

RICHLAND, Wash., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christensen, Inc. a leader in fuels, lubricants, and propane distribution across the Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce the addition of two exceptional executives with over 50 years of combined experience in the petroleum industry.



Fergie Theriault has accepted the position of Vice President of Lubricants and Fleet Card. In this role, Fergie will leverage more than 25 years of expertise in the lubricants and fuel marketing businesses, holding key leadership positions in sales & marketing at Shell Oil Company.

“During my tenure at Shell, I had the distinct honor of getting to know the Christensen family, personally. Not only do they treat both employees and customers like family, but their continued desire to be an innovator in the fuel and lubricants distribution space made the decision to join the Christensen team an easy one. I look forward to sharing my background and expertise with an organization focused on making a difference,” said Fergie Theriault.

Fergie is a graduate of Bishop’s University in Canada and holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario. Most recently, Fergie was the Vice President and General Manager of Marketing North America at Shell.

Tim Wolthuis is the new Senior Director of Christensen’s Commercial Eastern Region. Tim has served in various senior leadership roles for the past 25 years, including key leadership roles at ConocoPhillips and Mobil Oil. Prior to joining Christensen, Tim was the Vice President of Sales for West Direct Oil, located in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to Tim Wolthuis, “I am excited to be joining the Team! The culture Christensen has created was the primary reason I chose to join. I love the commitment and courage the company has consistently shown in investing in both its people and systems. All businesses want to achieve profit and continuous growth – but not all go about it the same way. I appreciate how Christensen sets its team members up for success.”

Tim has a bachelor's degree in economics from South Dakota State University, where he also played football. Go Jackrabbits!

“We are thrilled that two industry veterans have chosen Christensen as their new home. Fergie and Tim believe in our team’s purpose and are ready to roll up their sleeves to help bring our purpose to life,” said Tony Christensen, President & CEO. “Both these leaders are well-respected in our industry, and I’m really looking forward to having them lead their teams and mentor future generations of Christensen leaders.

About Christensen, Inc.

Since 1980, Christensen has been a family-owned and operated distributor of fuels, lubricants, and propane. The company supplies over 10,000 businesses in the retail fuel, transportation, construction, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors. Headquartered in Richland, Washington, the company has distribution centers throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Industry-leading and award-winning, Christensen has developed and launched technology solutions that provide customers with real-time access to business reporting, delivery details, and other crucial data. To learn more, visit christensenusa.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, & LinkedIn.

