Finwave Joins MITRE Engenuity’s Semiconductor Alliance to Accelerate Semiconductor Innovation in the U.S.

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3DGaNTM (Gallium Nitride) innovators Finwave Semiconductor, Inc. today announced they have joined MITRE Engenuity’s Semiconductor Alliance. Finwave has answered the group’s call for industry participation to help establish a U.S.-wide approach to protect IP in advanced microelectronics R&D, manufacturing and supply chain resilience.



Led by MITRE Engenuity, the Semiconductor Alliance was developed from working groups in 2021, and its principles were published in a white paper, American Innovation, American Growth, summarizing the Alliance’s whole-of-nation call to action for a fair and objective National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC).

Having been spun out of MIT, Finwave brings a combination of groundbreaking university research, numerous technology patents and accomplished industry professionals with company-building experience to the Alliance. The Semiconductor Alliance has been tasked with addressing semiconductor supply chain issues and ensuring that American IT innovation leads to American growth, and these initiatives align closely with Finwave’s goal to make disruptive 3DGaN FinFET IC technology readily available.

Today, GaN semiconductors are almost exclusively manufactured outside of the U.S. Working with the Semiconductor Alliance, Finwave seeks to change that by stimulating IC manufacturing in the U.S. Finwave champions the building of new fabs, as well as the expansion of existing fabs, to boost American semiconductor research, development and production.

“Our plan calls for radical collaboration to secure semiconductor technology innovation, manufacturing leadership, and supply chain resilience,” said Raj Jammy, Ph.D., chief technologist, MITRE Engenuity, and executive director of the Semiconductor Alliance. “We are excited to welcome Finwave to the Alliance. The company’s plans to increase the economic competitiveness of its innovative GaN technology are exactly the type of forward-thinking ideas we need to revitalize U.S. semiconductor leadership.”

Seeking to address the numerous challenges related to 5G, Finwave’s award-winning 3DGaN FinFET technology combines best-in-class power amplification efficiency with high-volume manufacturing to overcome the performance and cost limitations that have together stymied widespread adoption of mmWave. Finwave significantly improves linearity, output power and efficiency in 5G mmWave systems – while greatly reducing costs for carriers. By leveraging high volume 8” Si CMOS fabs for producing 3DGaN chips, Finwave’s devices benefit from both the cost model and scalability of silicon technology.

“Semiconductor innovation is the key to making critical advances in things like 5G, AI, the Internet of Things and other technologies that benefit society and are shaping the future,” said Bin Lu, CEO of Finwave. “In joining the Alliance’s growing membership, Finwave will have access to high-volume fabs and the lithography requirements necessary to bring our technology to volume production – and unlock the promise of 5G.”

More information can be found at www.finwavesemi.com.

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, investing in pandemic preparedness, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense. For more information, visit us at https://mitre-engenuity.org/.

About Finwave Semiconductor, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Finwave Semiconductor is shaping the future through a new breakthrough transistor designed to optimize the potential of Gallium Nitride (GaN). Finwave’s advanced 3DGaNTM technology is the discovery of prominent MIT innovators who are focused on bringing the true potential of GaN to key industries including 5G, AI, cloud computing, and EV and autonomous vehicles.

Finwave is the creator of the world’s first 8” GaN insulating gate FinFET processed in a Si CMOS fab. The company’s proven, award-winning, breakthrough GaN FinFET technology, and its 3D fin transistor structure, is the result of more than 100 years of combined cutting-edge research. Finwave has offices in Massachusetts and California, as well as partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.finwavesemi.com.

