The Broker Public Portal Welcomes Two New Board Members

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Broker Public Portal (BPP), a collaborative venture between real estate brokerages and MLSs to create a national consumer home search experience that connects home searchers directly with the agent, today announced the appointment of two new board members, Michael Barbaro, CEO of Redwith Inc. and RJ Long, managing partner of Coldwell Banker Real Properties Group.



"We are thrilled to welcome Michael and RJ to our Board of Managers," said Alon Chaver, Chairman of the Board. "Our dedicated team is composed of seasoned leaders representing the nation’s finest brokerages and MLSs, who are committed to helping real estate professionals serve consumers on their quest to achieve homeownership,” added Chairman Chaver. “As the BPP continues to execute on our mission - to deliver a consumer experience provided by people who sell homes not ads - RJ’s and Michael's technology expertise and leadership skills will be indispensable.”

Michael Barbaro is founder and CEO of Redwith Inc. and its subsidiary companies, including Redwith Real Estate, a technology-driven, impact-focused real estate brokerage and Redwith Technologies, a B2B & B2C (SaaS) software development company with a primary concentration in the ReTech and FinTech verticals. Barbaro also remains at the helm and CEO of his flagship firm, the philanthropically inspired Huntsman, Meade & Partners Compass Realty Corporation, a residential and commercial real estate brokerage which he founded in 2008 and Omni Consulting, a strategic consulting firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, crisis mitigation and litigation consulting launched in 1999. In addition to his personally held corporate entities, Barbaro is president of SmartMLS - a nationally ranked, top-20 statewide multiple listing service in Connecticut with nearly 22,000 subscribers.

RJ Long is the Managing Partner of Real Properties Group and its Coldwell Banker franchises, the seventh largest Coldwell Banker franchise in the US by units. RJ is a strong advocate for quality and providing value in the real estate industry. Over the years, he has held several NYS leadership positions, as well as serving on several industry Board of Directors in various capacities. In addition, his experience has included investment sales, government consultation, asset management, commercial real estate development and he is currently serving on the Executive Committee of the Make-A-Wish NENY Board of Trustees, helping to spearhead its mission of creating life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

The nominating committee of the Broker Public Portal is led by Lyon Real Estate CEO, Pat Shea. “The term for the board of the BPP is three years and they are staggered to blend new thinking with historical perspective,” says Shea. “We do have a few more broker positions available. Both Long and Barbaro join the board at a critical juncture as we review proposals to replace the Homesnap partnership that terminated on November 1st, 2022,” says Shea. Both new board members have served on MLS boards and each offers deep technical SaaS experience.

For a full list of the board members, visit the BPP Leadership page.

ABOUT BROKER PUBLIC PORTAL

Broker Public Portal (BPP) is owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs to deliver a better home search experience, with the same comprehensive, real-time MLS data used by real estate professionals – the people who list and sell homes, not ads. The BPP mission is guided by delivering a national home search platform powered by real-time MLS data and following Fair Display Guidelines.

Broker Public Portal, LLC was founded in 2014 and operated under the Homesnap brand through our joint venture from January 2017 to October 2022. Broker Public Portal serves more than 120+ MLSs representing 850,000 real estate agents and brokers.

Learn more at BrokerPublicPortal.com .

