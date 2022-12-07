Chain Cloud is Officially Live to the Public

CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is finally over. Chain is excited to announce that Chain Cloud is officially live and available to access for developers worldwide. The decentralized and distributed infrastructure protocol was created for developers to access blockchain networks instantly and on demand.

Chain Cloud supports over 18 blockchains that are EVM compatible - meaning developers can write and deploy smart contract code that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, and can be read by nodes on the Ethereum network. Developers can readily access the most prominent public networks, such as Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BNB Chain, and many more. The majority of the open blockchain networks are available for free thanks to the standard RPC API, giving developers quick, private, and secure endpoints to build at their own pace.

"This is the next step in the future of what we're building here at Chain to support global expansion of Blockchain infrastructure," said Deepak Thapliyal, CEO of Chain. "This product has been in beta for the last few months, but we're excited to announce the official launch of Chain Cloud to the world. We can't wait to see what our amazing community can build with this revolutionary new offering."

In order to simplify the development process and save companies overhead costs, Chain Cloud updates its protocol periodically, without disrupting the applications being built on the software system. Recognizing the importance of supporting multiple regions, developers can continue building and scaling their applications without being disrupted by back-end updates.

Developers can reap the benefits of unlimited request RPCs, and access multiple chains with unlimited requests across regions. Chain Cloud also provides developers with several security features, such as API Keys, and Whitelisting for domains and IP addresses.

Chain Cloud designed a Cloud Dashboard that enables both technical and non-technical teams to manage their node services. The user-friendly and secure dashboard of the Chain Cloud App empowers users to deploy and monitor nodes from mobile and desktop interfaces.

Node providers can become a part of a network that provides a faster and more reliable connection to blockchains, so decentralized applications can run more efficiently. Participants in the Chain Protocol can also take part in Chain DAO and vote on governance decisions that affect the network's future.

Chain is a blockchain infrastructure solution company that has been on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy since 2014. Chain offers builders in the Web3 industry services that help streamline the process of developing, and maintaining their blockchain infrastructures. Chain implements a SaaS model for its products that addresses the complexities of overall blockchain management. Chain offers a variety of products such as Ledger, Cloud, and NFTs as a service. Companies who choose to utilize Chain's services will be able to free up resources for developers and cut costs so that clients can focus on their own products and customer experience. Learn more: https://chain.com.

