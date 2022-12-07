Leading Global Executive Search Firm Riviera Partners Announces Investment from Insight Partners

San Francisco, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading data-driven and tech-enabled executive search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in engineering, product, and design talent, today announced it has received an investment from global software investor Insight Partners . Privately backed since 2019, this investment allows Rivera Partners to forge additional opportunities for its recruiters and employees to scale into new markets and geographies. Riviera Partners will continue to operate independently and deliver world-class service to its customers.

A leader in the executive search space for almost 20 years, the global firm specializes in placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises across the U.S. and Europe. Riviera is defining the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise and innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches for companies such as Bumble, GoFundMe, Uber, Upwork, Snowflake, Tricentis, CircleCI, Figma, Ambient.ai, Roblox, Bill.com, HackerRank, Zendesk, and Discord, among others. The company has seen significant growth in the U.S., partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. Additionally, Riviera established its London office in 2021 to better serve public, VC, and PE-backed companies across the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“With thousands of open engineering, product, and design leadership roles across Insight Partners’ portfolio, we know how in-demand top talent is. Riviera Partners has established a best-in-class, tech-driven approach to finding the best product and engineering candidates. Hiring is a critical component to a company’s success regardless of their stage, and we recognize that Riviera plays a large role in the health of the software ecosystem,” said Allyson White, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “We look forward to working with Riviera Partners as they continue to grow and place top technical leadership that will build the future generational companies.”

“Today’s announcement validates what we have accomplished over the past few years and is an exciting next step in our growth journey. Insight Partners has been finding and funding visionary executives for the past two-plus decades. As Riviera Partners continues to scale and innovate to deliver the best service and experience to our clients and candidates, this investment made sense,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO at Riviera Partners . “We look forward to our future growth with Insight’s partnership and continuing to drive transformative change in the industry as talent remains a key focus for all companies.”

"Riviera Partners uniquely understood our needs and helped identify and place key tech talent at Tricentis," said Kevin Thompson, CEO of Tricentis. "In addition to specialized recruiters that have access to the best candidates, they create unparalleled value by combining their team’s skills with powerful technology, data, and insights to deliver successful outcomes.”

ABOUT RIVIERA PARTNERS

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT INSIGHT PARTNERS

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2022, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 700 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

