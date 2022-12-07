RegEd Named to 2023 RegTech 100 as Leading Innovator by FinTech Global

Raleigh, NC, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of regulatory compliance and credentialing solutions for the financial services industry, has announced that it has achieved placement in the 2023 RegTech 100 list. The list, presented annually by FinTech Global, recognizes the most groundbreaking companies in the RegTech space.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the leading innovators in our industry," said John M. Schobel, CEO & Founder of RegEd. "RegEd is committed to providing our clients with advanced technology and hands-on service that enables them to navigate the complex world of compliance and credentialing requirements, as well as deliver an optimized experience for their end customers and distribution partners. This recognition is a testament to our team's ability to effectively execute on that strategy. We’re honored to be included."

According to FinTech Global, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RegTech sector experienced explosive growth with the rise of hybrid work and increased us of digital channels. As the pandemic begins to recede from view, the popularity of regulatory technology has remained strong, with the market set to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 19.8% by 2027.



With this considered, this year’s process to select the 100 most innovative RegTech companies included the widest and most diverse range of enterprises yet. A panel of analysts and industry experts reviewed a longlist of nearly 1,300 businesses, which was produced by RegTech Analyst. They sought to highlight the solutions every leader in financial services need to know about in 2023.



RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, “With the rapid changes in regulatory frameworks, working habits and customer expectations, compliance and regulatory technology continue to be a growing area of investment for financial institutions as they streamline their operations. The RegTech100 list helps senior executives get a better ROI on that spending by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as onboarding, risk management, fraud prevention and information security”



A full list of the RegTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.RegTech100.com .

About RegEd

RegEd is a leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions that address Advertising Review, Conflicts of Interest, Audit Management, Compliance Disclosures, Regulatory Change Management, Onboarding, Licensing and Registration, and more. RegEd works with hundreds of enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with enterprise-grade solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation, and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and transforming the value proposition that compliance delivers. For more information, please visit https://www.reged.com.

About the RegTech 100 and FinTech Global

The RegTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies. These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their mission critical RegTech and digital transformation strategies.

FinTech Global is the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events. We inform, promote and connect FinTech buyers, sellers, investors and innovators worldwide. We serve a network of over 300,000 FinTech professionals from market-leading organisations.