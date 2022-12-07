CoinShares International Limited has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Wednesday, 7 December 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee has today approved CoinShares International Limited's ("CoinShares" or the "Company") application for admission of the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The approval is conditional upon customary conditions being fulfilled, for example that a prospectus is approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA") (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and that the requirements on liquidity of the Company's shares are fulfilled. First day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is scheduled to 19 December 2022 and last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is scheduled to 16 December 2022.

The Company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in March 2021 under the ticker "CS" and since the listing, the Company has worked strategically to develop the organization and its internal processes to meet the enhanced requirements placed on companies listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Company's board of directors and executive committee believe that a listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will bring, amongst others, the following benefits:

by trading on the most senior marketplace in Sweden, enhance the regulatory profile, and thereby also the credibility, of the Group;

increase the Group's presence in the wider digital asset community which can contribute to higher levels of engagement with the Group's products and services;

increase awareness of the Group among analysts, prospective investors and the media;

make the Company's shares more attractive as a means of payment in connection with potential acquisitions; and

enabling investment in the Company's shares by institutional players who otherwise may be restricted to invest in companies that are listed on a MTF.

It is hoped that the above-mentioned benefits will contribute towards continued value creation for the Company's shareholders, and it is therefore the opinion of the board of directors and the executive committee team that a listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is in the interest of all shareholders of the Company.

There is no offering or issuance of new shares in connection with the Company's shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Shareholders of CoinShares do not need to take any action in connection with the change of listing venue. The shares will be traded under the same ticker (CS) and ISIN code (JE00BLD8Y945).

Prospectus

CoinShares will prepare a prospectus in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be approved by the SFSA and published on CoinShares' website, https://coinshares.com/investor-relations/reports-portal/ on or about 14 December 2022.

Advisors

Baker McKenzie is the Company's legal advisor in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

